How NFTs are changing the gambling industry: Flamingo Casino Club case

Singapore, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global pandemic has forced regular gaming-enthusiasts to move online, new opportunities for the virtual, NFT-powered future have been created. Only recently, the company Evolution Gaming started using CryptoPunks, the famous NFT collection, as slot machine prizes. According to their press release, CryptoPunks will be used for their “NFT Megaways” game.

Now, the newly-created Flamingo gaming project is a good example of how NFTs are set to revolutionize this industry.





What is the Flamingo NFT Project?

Flamingo club is an NFT virtual gaming project. The green light was given on January 21, 2022. The company is planning to build gaming facilities in a partnership with one of the oldest industry representatives in Las Vegas. Further, an entertainment center, a sports arena with a hockey team, golf courses, and horse racing in the Sandbox metaverse are also in the works. It is led by experienced industry leaders: David Aaronson, lawyer, and Vice-President of a large financial company and Waldo Lorenzo, a manager.

Importantly, every Flamingo club NFT holder will get a share of the profits generated in the Flamingo gaming club.

In terms of the numbers, the Flamingo club is made up of 11111 unique hand-drawn NFTs that are generated from over 300+ traits, increasing their rarity. As a rarity expert explains: “Rarity drives a large part of the economy around collectible NFTs and produces excitement. Rarity helps drive demand in an NFT project and diversifies a project by offering different levels of traits and utility.” All the cards can be purchased on OpenSea.

What are the use cases and benefits?

Examples of games and other entertainment that will be available on Flamingo include, but are not limited to, Blackjack: Of all the table games, there is none more classy than Blackjack, also known as 21, Roulette: The purest game of chance, roulette gives players a chance to test their luck by picking numbers on a wheel, choosing from 1 to 36, with a 0 and 00, or Mini-Baccarat: a casual, fun way to play this sophisticated high-limit classic. Users can bet on the "Player" or the "Banker". Whichever hand comes closest to 9 is the winner.

Apart from the wide collection of games, all Flamingo NFT holders will participate in draws. The prizes are significant, and include 150.000$ for 5 NFT holders, 10.000$ for 20 NFT holders, 10 Tesla's model 3 for 10 NFT holders, and 200 Apple iPhones 13 for 200 NFT holders. The chances of winning are more than just a statistical probability.

Above all, NFTs are revolutionizing the way money can be made. Gaming houses usually have the odds stacked in their favor for all games, although the house edge does vary on each one. So the house always wins. With Flamingo club, the user is the house, and is set to make returns on their investment from the share of profits made by the club (80% of the profits will be distributed). It is a safe way to make passive income from different activities without participating in them; without the risk of losing your own assets. It is a different way of doing business and participating in this sector.

The covid-fuelled rise in the industry was just the beginning. Nowadays, NFT projects are targeting this sector specifically, setting the tone for future developments. The growth potential is enormous, and with projects like Flamingo, users can find new ways of making money as passive income with low risk and no strings attached.