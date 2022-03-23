JETEX AND FOUR SEASONS LAUNCH THE ULTIMATE PRIVATE JET RAMADAN EXPERIENCE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, is betting on the future of the global luxury market which increasingly is going experiential. Consumers’ perception of luxury is changing, especially among younger consumers, and the concept is luxury is no longer only about purchasing tangible objects – it is about opulent experiences, travel and instagrammable moments. As wealthy millennial customers shift their money from goods to experiences, Jetex presents the world’s most special Ramadan experience in partnership with Four Seasons.

Building upon the tremendous success of Iftar in the Sky last year, Jetex unveils the ultimate Ramadan experience, which features even more unique elements, blending time-honored traditions with modernity.

Suhoor in the Sky is offered onboard a larger 18-seat private jet that has more space in which to savor the spirit of the Holy Month as the aircraft soars in the moonlight above the United Arab Emirates and the shimmering Arabian Gulf.

The evening commences at the award-winning Jetex VIP Terminal with a trio of traditional musicians and light refreshments in the calm of the private lounges. The passengers are then invited to board the aircraft on one of the Jetex Rolls-Royces that whisk to the aircraft.

Onboard, passengers are warmly welcomed by the Jetex cabin crew as well as the Four Seasons culinary team. For the first time, live traditional music is performed onboard and throughout the flight to create a warm and relaxing ambiance of a private majlis in the sky. As soon as the aircraft reaches its cruising altitude, passengers can enjoy scenic views of the Dubai skyline as well as a delectable Suhoor menu, created especially for the occasion.

From traditional Ramadan starters, freshly baked artisan breads and a wide selection of mezze, to the exquisite Omani lobster, lamb shank in traditional spices and rich poultry – every gourmet taste is considered. Passengers of the 120-minute journey can enjoy Suhoor above the clouds at their own pace as the Jetex crew ensures the most comfortable private jet experience.

As soon as the aircraft arrives back at Dubai, passengers are invited to enjoy a wide range of desserts, teas and coffees at a dedicated lounge at Jetex VIP Terminal, as well as enjoy the leisure facilities of the terminal.

“Jetex delivers unique experiences to discerning travelers and is known for blending the world of private aviation with exceptional hospitality. We are proud to deliver this new experience in partnership with Four Seasons, the brand synonymous with excellence in luxury hospitality. Every element of Suhoor in the Sky is designed to create timeless, one-of-a-kind lifelong memories for anyone who experiences it,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

“Dreaming up inspired experiences is a core passion for us at Four Seasons Dubai,” said Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons. “We are delighted to partner with Jetex throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, to create a Suhoor experience that is nothing less than spectacular. With our trademark Four Seasons hospitality and the exceptional private aviation standards that Jetex is known for, we will be elevating luxury to a new cruising altitude.”

To ensure utmost safety and comfort of travelers, aircraft cabin will be thoroughly sanitized using the signature Jetex bipolar ionization technology before and after each flight.

The unforgettable travel experience is priced from AED 140,000 for up to 14 travelers and will be available between 1 and 30 April 2022. All passengers are required to carry their passports to board the flight.

For reservations, please contact Jetex Premier Experience at experience@jetex.com.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Four Seasons:

As the world’s leading operator of luxury hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts currently manages 122 properties in 47 countries. Open since November 2014, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach offers a vacation experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalized, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests expect and value around the world. Recent awards and honors include Condé Nast Traveler Gold List and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards. For more information on Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, visit press.fourseasons.com/Dubai or check us out on www.instagram.com/fsdubai.

