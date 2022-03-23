Proactive news headlines including Polymetals Resources, Cyclone Metals, Maximus Resources and Aeris Resources

Sydney, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has further strengthened its in-country team in Guinea through the appointment of William Pountney as project manager. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has completed the acquisition of Grand Port Resources Pty Ltd which owns or has applications over a diversified portfolio of gold, copper, nickel and PGE (platinum group elements) assets in New Zealand. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has completed a reverse circulation and diamond drill program at the Hilditch West target, 25 kilometres from BHP’s Kambalda Nickel Operation in Western Australia, with visible nickel sulphide mineralisation observed in core. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is progressing construction at the Avoca Tank underground mine based on the current mineral resource, with production due to commence in Q4 of FY23. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR)'s mineral resource delineation drilling assays, including high-grade zinc, have increased confidence at the Liontown resource, part of the company’s Thalanga Operations in Northern Queensland. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has begun underground development work at the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) in Far West New South Wales to provide bulk ore samples to support the operation of a large-scale demonstration plant. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has signed a heads of agreement for the acquisition of tenement EPM27537 in the prospective Mt Isa Inlier of northwest Queensland, adjacent to the company’s tenement EPM27700, which holds the Python and King Solomon copper-gold prospects. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has agreed commercial terms for services in a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with global oncology provider GenesisCare, a critical factor in helping Radiopharm begin its Phase 1 trial in Australia. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has intersected high-grade tin in a wedge hole (ZS143W) at the Severn deposit – one of four deposits at the company’s flagship Heemskirk Tin Project. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has signed a key exploration agreement with the Stswecem'c Xgat’tem First Nation (SXFN) for future exploration work at the Blackdome Gold Project, in southwest British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has revealed high-grade, wide, zinc-dominant mineralised intersections above the current drilling target area at its Sala Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper-Gold Project in Sweden, with lead and silver assays to boot. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG) has completed site remediation and preparation for the construction of a demonstration plant in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley using its world-first patented extraction process. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has received ethics approval from the Western Institutional Review Board (WIRB) to start a Phase I clinical trial of its oncolytic virotherapy candidate VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS, HOV2) in multiple solid tumours in patients. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) is sending non-executive chairman Henk Ludik to conduct a site visit to its 100%-owned Pittong Hydrous Kaolin Plant in Victoria. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM)’s recent grab sampling at its Ivigtût (or Ivittuut) and Grønnedal-Ika prospects in southwest Greenland returned elevated lithium concentrations of up to 430ppm lithium oxide. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) continues to progress the Rand Gold and REE Project in southern New South Wales with a second phase soil survey defining new gold targets, including a standout anomaly referred to as TW. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)’s Spanish subsidiary is set to collaborate with local business clusters on a lithium-ion battery training and development program. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has teamed up with Unico, a dedicated arm of global IT and business consulting firm CGI, to further commercialise SensOre’s mining exploration technology platform. Click here

Reach Resources Ltd (ASX:RR1) has appointed experienced executive and project manager Jeremy Bower as its new chief executive officer effective immediately. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has furthered its understanding of the Mt Flora Project’s primary gold mineralisation, outlining a system beneath previous aircore drilling with results from a new round of deeper reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is charging ahead with drilling activity at its high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 oil and gas well in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has completed a maiden kaolin resource estimate for the Tiger deposit, part of the cornerstone Great White Kaolin Project in South Australia. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has achieved project-wide airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey coverage at its Yarawindah Brook Project in Western Australia, providing critical, first-pass data for the exploration of sulphide-rich, nickel-copper-PGE deposits. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has updated the mineral resource for Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, growing the inferred and indicated resource to a collective 12.4 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t for 635,000 ounces of gold, a 92% gain at a discovery cost of just $14 per ounce. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has confirmed the initial positive results of flow testing at the Rafael 1 well onshore Canning Basin in Western Australia, a 50/50 joint venture with Origin Energy, with available data indicating that a very substantial conventionally reservoired gas accumulation could be present. Click here

