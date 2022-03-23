Acacia Pharma Announces Chief Financial Officer Gary Gemignani is to Leave the Company

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.



Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 23 March 2022: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy, announces that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gary Gemignani is to leave the Company to pursue another opportunity and will work with the Company to transition his responsibilities in advance of a successor being named.

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Barhemsys® (amisulpride) injection is a selective dopamine (D 2 and D 3 ) receptor antagonist approved and available in the US for the treatment and prevention of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV) in adult patients.

Please see full prescribing information, including Important Safety Information, at www.BARHEMSYS.com .

Byfavo® (remimazolam) for injection, is an IV benzodiazepine sedative approved and available in the US for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less. Byfavo is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

Please see full prescribing information, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, at www.BYFAVO.com .

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

