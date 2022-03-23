English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 23 March 2022 at 7.15 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar signs a contract with Newheat SAS for the delivery of a solar thermal field in Verdun, France

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar”) has signed a delivery contract with Newheat SAS for a solar thermal field turn-key delivery in Verdun, France. The size of the solar thermal field is approximately 15,000 m2 and the value of this contract is ca. EUR 3.0 million. After delivery Newheat will own and operate the system and sell the heat to Lactalis Group’s factory producing whey powder. Works for delivery will begin in early 2022, and the hand-over is planned to take place in 2022.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar: “I am very pleased Newheat chose Savosolar to deliver Verdun solar field. This is our fourth project with them which substantiates our continued relationship and success in the earlier joint projects. The Verdun project itself is a major milestone in the growth of solar heat for industrial processes (SHIP) segment. Verdun will be the largest solar heating system in France for industrial process heat, last year we handed over the current leader in this segment. In addition to the growing demand for solar district heating, these two projects demonstrate brilliantly also the growth potential of the decarbonization of industrial processes by using large scale solar thermal energy systems.”

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 23 March, 2022 at 7.15 a.m. (CET).



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .