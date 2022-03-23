Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 23 March 2022 at 8:30 EET
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ducap Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11973/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-22
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: LENDING
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 85000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 85000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR