Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 23 March 2022 at 8:30 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ducap Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Harri Tahkola

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11973/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-22

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: LENDING

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 85000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 85000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR