Boskalis consortium awarded Hollandse Kust West Beta export cabling contract

Papendrecht, 23 March 2022

‎Boskalis has been awarded the Hollandse Kust West Beta export cable contract by TenneT, in consortium with Orient Cables (NBO). The contract scope comprises the installation of two 65-kilometer-long export cables that will connect the planned Hollandse Kust West Beta 700 MW offshore wind farm to TenneT’s onshore grid in the Netherlands. Furthermore, Boskalis will install a 9-kilometer-long 66kV interconnector cable between the Hollandse Kust West Alpha and Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substations. Boskalis will execute this contract in consortium with its partner NBO that will design and supply the high-voltage cable system. The two 220kV AC cable circuits will come ashore near the existing onshore high voltage substation at Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands. The value of this contract for Boskalis is considered to be ‘sizable’ (1).

For this project Boskalis will deliver an integrated solution of in-house services including the removal of unexploded ordnance from the seabed, geotechnical and geophysical surveys, beach and seabed preparation works and the laying and burial of the cables. The Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore windfarm is expected to enter service in 2025.

With this project and through its client TenneT, Boskalis is advancing the energy transition by making renewable energy available in the Netherlands. The Hollandse Kust (West Beta) project is a part of the Dutch national roadmap to achieve a 49% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030.

(1) For Boskalis, a “sizable” contract carries a value in between EUR 50-150 million https://boskalis.com/ir/ir-policy.html

