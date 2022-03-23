Better Collective releases its annual and sustainability report for 2021

Regulatory Release no. 14/2022

March 23, 2022



Better Collective has today published its annual report including a corporate governance report, together with the company’s sustainability- and remuneration reports. All reports can be accessed on Better Collective’s website www.bettercollective.com .





Better Collective has today released its annual and sustainability report for the 2021 financial year together with a corporate governance report as well as a remuneration report. Overall, the report introduces the Better Collective group and presents the company’s 2021 financial and strategic performance together with its future strategy.

The sustainability report also includes facts and figures, highlighted cases, as well as progresses and ambitions for Better Collective’s five focus areas: responsible gambling, governance and running a compliant business, the people at Better Collective, environmental issues, and the local communities which the company contributes to.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8.00 am CET on March 23, 2022.



About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com , VegasInsider.com , HLTV.org and Action Network . Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com .

Attachments