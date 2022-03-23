VoxBox Kicks Off NFT Sale at Decentraland’s ‘Metaverse Fashion Week’

Houston, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion week events have been giving designers an opportunity to showcase their latest lines and collections for nearly a century. Over the years, designers in cities such as New York, Paris, London, and Tokyo have all hosted their own events. But this week, fashion week enters the digital world as Decentraland hosts its own ‘Metaverse Fashion Week.’

That’s why the recently launched NFT designer VoxBox is excited to announce that it will be showcasing its latest products on Decentraland’s runway this Friday, March 25, 2022 8:50pm UTC. Their presentation will be the public’s first look at VoxBox’s offerings, including two wearable robot skins to be used within the Decentraland Metaverse.





VoxBox was launched earlier this year by two voxel creators who met within Decentraland, Al know as ThanosBNG and Daniel know as Daniel’s Architect. Though they lived across the globe from one another physically, with Al ased in Texas and Daniel in Dubai, the two struck up a quick friendship and recognized their common passion for creating distinct voxel designs, each made up of different sized and colored boxes. The end result is a wearable work of art that calls to mind the 19th century Cubist art movement with its striking, geometrical shapes.

While VoxBox is launching its offerings with the two robot-themed NFTs (VoxBox #0000) it’s revealing at the ‘Metaverse Fashion Week’, the company has a much grander vision in mind.

“A percentage of what we sell go towards funds to someday buy our own land,” says Al, the co-founder of VoxBox and a member of the Texas Blockchain Commission. “We want to create a VoxBox smart city within Decentraland with schools and shopping.”

The past five years has seen increasing interest in the Metaverse, a fusion of the digital and real worlds made possible by technology like augmented and virtual reality. Many analysts believe that the Metaverse will fundamentally change the way people socialize, work, and enjoy entertainment. In many ways, the Metaverse will be a new, more visual and immersive version of the internet.

But the Metaverse will take all the things people love about the internet to the next level. Rather than merely talking with friends on a chat platform or video call, the Metaverse will allow people to interact within the same digital space. Virtual reality headsets will set people next to each other who are physically miles apart. In addition, blockchain technology has made it possible for individuals to own digital real estate and other unique NFT-based products that they can use within the Metaverse. They can even pay for those products with the kinds of cryptocurrencies that the blockchain makes possible.

These are not future possibilities though. Decentraland is one of the leading Metaverse projects in the world today. It’s a platform that has already implemented many of these features, including online NFT marketplaces, digital real estate, and online events. Decentraland’s ‘Metaverse Fashion Week’ is merely the most recent example of this. And it’s already attracted major players within the fashion industry, including Tommy Hilfiger.

VoxBox will Launch its NFT wearable VoxBox #0000 on March 26, 2022 at Decentraland Marketplace https://market.decentraland.org/accounts/0xf1215f307ec4f56a1207b60a22bd4fcdf9b781d6?assetType=item. You can learn more about the company and its products by visiting voxboxofficial.

