Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 16 March 2022 to 22 March 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|32,500
|181.60
|5,901,940.00
|16 March 2022
|4,000
|187.27
|749,080.00
|17 March 2022
|4,500
|191.60
|862,200.00
|18 March 2022
|4,500
|191.02
|859,590.00
|21 March 2022
|5,000
|189.77
|948,850.00
|22 March 2022
|5,000
|187.66
|938,300.00
|Total
|23,000
|189.48
|4,358,020.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|55,500
|184.86
|10,259,960.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 647,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.60 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
