Regulatory clearances for the acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s Mining business received in major mining countries

In relation to the acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s Mining business announced on 29 July 2021, FLSmidth has now received regulatory clearances from the Australian, South African, Peruvian and Chilean authorities. This is in addition to approvals already received, including, but not limited to Canada and Morocco. All clearances to date have been without imposition of any competition related remedies.

FLSmidth Group CEO Mikko Keto commented: “Receiving regulatory clearances in such important mining countries – from both a mine production and a customer standpoint – marks a significant milestone in our journey to complete our acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s Mining business. The acquisition will contribute to FLSmidth’s ambition to strengthen our pit-to-plant service and equipment solutions, further improving what we can offer our customers”.

Pending the remaining authority approvals and satisfaction of conditions in the sale and purchase agreement with thyssenkrupp, the transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2022.





