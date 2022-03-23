Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 23 March 2022 at 9:45 am EET
Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Mikko Laakkonen’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 10 %, direct and indirect holding 10.23 % in total
Sievi Capital Plc has received on 23 March 2022 the following notification from Mikko Laakkonen, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Mikko Laakkonen’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below ten percent (10 %) on 21 March 2022.
Mikko Laakkonen’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
| % of
shares and voting rights
| % of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
|6.12
|-
|6.12
|58 078 895
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|10.12
|-
|10.12
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009008924
|3 553 262
|2 387 268
|6.12
|4.11
|SUBTOTAL A
|5 940 530
|10.23
Information about the party under the flagging obligation and about the entire chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, votings rights or financial instruments are effectively held.
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights throug financial instruments
|Total shares, voting rights and financial instruments.
|Mikko Laakkonen
|6.12
|0
|6.12
|ML Stable Oy
|4.11
|0
|4.11
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki