Regarding the intention of AB “Ignitis grupė” subsidiary UAB Kauno kogeneracinė jėgainė to take a loan of EUR 110 million

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 22 March 2022 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention of its subsidiary UAB Kauno kogeneracinė jėgainė (hereinafter – the Company) to conclude a long-term loan agreement of EUR 110 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with AB Swedbank.

The loan funds will be used to refinance a long-term loan concluded with AB Swedbank with a maturity date of 31 May 2022.

The maturity term of the loan is 10 years with a possibility to extend the term of the Agreement for additional 5 years if both the Company and AB Swedbank agree. The Agreement includes additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations that include all tangible fixed assets of the Company as collateral and the pledge of funds in the Company's bank accounts. Other loan terms and conditions are confidential.

The Agreement will be signed in the near future, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

