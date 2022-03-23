Pebsteel releases an all-new brand identity for a new phase of development

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd. (Pebsteel), a leading company in the pre-engineering steel construction industry, launches its refreshed brand identity to the market. The rebrand supports Pebsteel's long-term vision of offering customers innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions during a new development phase.



Construction and industrial sectors are expected to recover strongly after COVID, resulting in enormous demand for pre-engineered steel buildings, steel structures. According to Global Industry Analysts, the world market for pre-engineered steel construction is estimated to grow from $27.1 billion in 2020 to $49.1 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1%. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for pre-engineered buildings and steel structures due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies.

Additionally, pre-engineered buildings have become increasingly popular in the construction market thanks to their numerous advantages. They are more cost-effective and energy-efficient than conventional construction methods. Warehouses, office complexes, hangars…are among other various applications.

Pebsteel is a long-standing company with a solid record of 6,000 pre-engineered buildings and steel structures in over 50 countries. Pebsteel's outstanding projects include the highest Unilever factory in Indonesia with a height of 68 meters; the largest clear span of 128 meters for the Lufthansa hangar in the Philippines; and the longest FCB Warehouse building in Thailand with a total length of one kilometer. Pebsteel also broke its own record by building a 14-story office tower in Manila, as well as creating a unique curved corridor for the Okada Manila hotel and resort complex.

Founded in 1994 by Sami Kteily and Adib Kouteli in Europe with Japanese stakeholders (Nippon Steel and Okaya & Co., Ltd), Pebsteel operates in 10 regional sales offices and has the headquarters in Vietnam. Sami Kteily, Executive Chairman of Pebsteel, said: "The rebrand is an important milestone for Pebsteel. After 27 years of development, Pebsteel reaffirmed its leading position as a total solution provider for pre-engineered steel buildings and steel structures. Amidst the ever-evolving fast-paced construction market, Pebsteel has introduced a new brand tagline – ENGINEERED BUILDING SOLUTIONS - to reflect its aspiration of creating effective solutions for a prosperous future. The company has also updated the logo to demonstrate its efforts to evolve and move towards prosperity with its customers, partners, and employees."

