Meet-the-Management 2022 - GN Store Nord A/S

Today, GN Store Nord A/S is hosting a Meet-the-Management event in Copenhagen, Denmark, for investors and analysts. The event will be open for both physical and virtual attendance.



The event will be centered around presentations by Executive Management and Senior Leadership representatives, and will cover strategy updates and deeper insights into the business with the key themes being:

1) GN Store Nord: Strong investment case with relentless growth and clear synergies

CFO of GN Store Nord, Peter Gormsen, will kick-off the event with a status on the business confirming the GN investment case, the 2022 financial guidance and the mid-term targets. GN operates in high-growth markets across hearing aids, headsets, video and gaming products, all supported by attractive mega-trends and synergies across the group which are stronger than ever.

2) GN Hearing: Simplify to grow above the market and restoring profitability

CEO of GN Hearing, Gitte Aabo will under the theme “Simplify to grow above the market and restoring profitability” provide an update on GN Hearing’s strategy to gain market share across the attractive core hearing aid market with a relentless focus on innovation and being the preferred partner to the hearing care professionals as well as within emerging business opportunities.

CFO of GN Hearing, Morten Toft, will provide an update on the levers to restore profitability and how GN Hearing will return to the mid-term target of an EBITA margin above 20% in FY 2024 - based on the resilient market growth, market share gains and operational initiatives. SVP of Global Operations in GN Hearing, Peter Håkansson, will provide insights into the simplification, automation, and digitalization of the supply chain, which will support the profitability recovery.

SVP of North America in GN Hearing, Scott Davis, will provide an update on the U.S. market opportunity, while the CTO of GN Hearing, Brian Dam Pedersen, will provide an update on the technology trends in the hearing space.

3) GN Audio: Transforming from an audio-mainly to audio, video, and gaming business

CEO of GN Audio, René Svendsen-Tune, will under the theme “Transforming from audio-mainly to an audio, video, and gaming business” provide an update on the short-term supply chain situation as well as the mid-to-long term growth opportunities. With a clear strategic focus GN Audio is set to continue the growth journey and gain market share.

SVP of Large Enterprise Solutions in GN Audio, Holger Reisinger, will provide an update on how to continue the growth journey by converting non / wrong-users, drive replacements, attaching more products and supporting the work-from-anywhere transition.

SVP of Intelligent Vision Solutions in GN Audio, Aurangzeb Khan, will provide an update on the ongoing development of the collaboration business and technology leadership in meeting room experiences.

CEO of SteelSeries, Ehtisham Rabbani, will close the event with a deep dive into the gaming gear market and the SteelSeries business. SteelSeries is strongly positioned to take market share in the growing gaming gear market driven by further expanding the innovative product portfolio, continued investments into the brand and future revenue synergies with GN Audio.

The event will be broadcasted live via: https://live.axion.dk/gn/220323/mbprw32.html

A replay version will also be available on GN.com and all presentations will be available on GN’s website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Henriette Wennicke

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55







About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).