Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets Report 2022-2026: COVID-19 Drives Overnight Global Growth in Pathogen Sequencing - A New Industry Emerges

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis - 2022 to 2026 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer related activity has suffered. Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

Ourfacts and support =Your success.

A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well funded players is racing for market share on a truly global stage.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

This research will make you the expert in your organization. Get the research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. All report data is available in Excel format on request. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

The report includes five year market forecasts and detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

WGES Recent Developments

GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software

WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes

Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition

Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK

Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing

Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing

Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

Variantyx Raises $20M

Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories

Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS

Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing

Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS

Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round

M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement

Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns

Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches

Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

Key Topics Covered:

Market Guides

Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Selected Genetic Testing Companies Revenue & Growth

Selected Companies Growth Chart

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Market Overview

Whole Genome Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion

Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

The New Age of Medical Information

Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

DTC - How Many Segments?

Research Markets

Research Funding and Capital Expense

WGS Datasets Preferred

Existing research repurposed

Organism Wide Market

Service Suppliers Respond

Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

Pathogen Testing

The Hepatitis C Story

Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

AgriBio - Big Business

GMO is Here to Stay

WGS Benefits and Risks

The New Agriculture

Industry Structure

Hospital's Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Instrument Manufacturer Role

Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

Genetic Counselling as an Industry

WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

The Meaning of Grail

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Interpreting the Code Otherwise

Changes in Agriculture

Fertility Technology Comes of Age

Pathogen Challenges

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

Wellness has a downside

GMO Opposition Movement

Sequencing Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity

Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

llumina

ION

Pacific Biosystems

Roche 454

SOLiD

Oxford Nanopore

Long Reads - Further Segmentation

Linked Reads

Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

New Sequencing Technologies

RNAP sequencing

In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

Sequencing by hybridization

Sequencing with mass spectrometry

Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

Microscopy-based techniques

Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc.

23andME Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ArcherDx, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clear Labs

Clinical Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Day Zero Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG.

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gencove

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc.

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Volition





