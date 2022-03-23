Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Report 2021-2028 - Development Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (PAP Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy, Cervical Biopsies, Cystoscopy, and Others) and Service Provider and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is projected to reach US$ 7,165.92 million by 2028 from US$ 5,141.25 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The rising incidence of cervical cancer among women worldwide drives the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market growth. According to the WHO, more than 270,000 deaths of women are recorded due to cervical cancer each year.

Cervical cancer mortality rates are greater in low-income countries due to the late diagnosis of the disease. The market is predicted to grow in the coming years due to the increasing acceptance of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of the disease.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing prevalence of cervical cancer

5.1.2 Surge in HPV Infections

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Diagnosis and Treatment Methods

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 PAP Testing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 PAP Testing: Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 HPV Testing

7.5 Colposcopy

7.6 Cervical Biopsies

7.7 Cystoscopy



8. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Service Provider

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Service Provider - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Diagnostics and Research Laboratories

8.4 Hospitals and Clinics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Specialty Clinics

8.6 Home Care services



9. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market



11. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Development



12. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

QIAGEN

Hologic, Inc.

DYSIS Medical Inc

Femasys Inc.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc

Cooper Companies, Inc.

BD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgfcii

Attachment