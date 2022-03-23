New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market by Type of Secondary Packaging, Type of Primary Packaging Packed and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247375/?utm_source=GNW

, In addition, over the next five years, the global pharmaceutical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, with global drug sales anticipated to raise revenues worth USD 1.5 trillion in 2023. This continuously growing pipeline of pharmaceutical drug products has inadvertently led to an increase in the demand for their associated primary and secondary packaging solutions. Specifically, pharmaceutical secondary packaging is a vital step in the product supply chain as it encloses life-saving drugs and therapies, preserving the identity, quality, integrity and stability of the packaged drug product. It also plays a key role in marketing and brand projection for a product. However, the process of secondary packaging usually involves time consuming and complex activities, such as blister carding, thermoforming, labeling, kitting, assembly and cold chain storage (for temperature sensitive biologics). Other key challenges faced by developers are limiting variability in packaging materials and ensuring compliance to stringent regulatory guidelines (for packaging designs). Considering the aforementioned concerns, many pharmaceutical players now prefer to collaborate with qualified packaging providers that offer non-traditional packaging solutions and have the required capabilities to create unique packaging designs, in a cost and time effective manner.



As per the CDMO Outsourcing Survey conducted by Nice Insight, specifically for clinical and commercial scale operations, nearly 60% of the pharmaceutical companies currently outsource their primary packaging needs, while 43% of the players outsource their secondary packaging requirements. At present, more than 160 companies offer secondary packaging solutions to the firms engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. Further, several recent advancements in packaging designs, technologies and materials have enabled service providers to offer a wide range of user-friendly pharmaceutical secondary packaging solutions. In addition, substantial expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships have been reported in this market as service providers strive to become one-stop-shops, in order to cater to the diverse needs of their clients engaged in the healthcare industry. Driven by the ongoing innovation in this field, continuous growth in the pharmaceutical drugs pipeline and a steady rise in drug approvals, the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market is likely to witness positive growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market – Distribution by Type of Secondary Packaging (Boxes, Cartons and Pouches), Type of Primary Packaging Packed (Ampoules, Blister Packs, Bottles, Cartridges, Syringes and Vials) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall landscape of companies offering secondary packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world) and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial). The chapter also covers details related to the type of service provider (one-stop-shop service providers and stand-alone service providers), type of secondary packaging offered (cartons, boxes and others), type of primary packaging packed (blisters, vials, bottles, conventional syringes, ampoules, prefilled syringes and others), type of molecule packed (biologics, small molecules and unspecified), type of finished dosage form packed (solids, liquids / injectables, semi-solids, powders and others) and type of additional service(s) offered (labeling, serialization, kitting and cold-chain storage).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers, based on supplier power (in terms of years of experience), company competitiveness (type secondary packaging offered, type of primary packaging packed, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed, and type of additional services offered) and their respective scale of operation.

An analysis of recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021, covering acquisitions, manufacturing and packaging agreements, service alliances, packaging agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements and other related agreements. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships). It also highlights the regional distribution of the partnership activity witnessed in this market.

A detailed analysis of the recent expansions undertaken by various pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), scale of operation, type of primary packaging packed, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed, company size, location of headquarters, location of expanded facility, most active players (in terms of number of recent expansions) and geographical distribution (region-wise and country-wise).

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for pharmaceutical secondary packaging, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of secondary packaging (boxes, cartons and pouches), type of primary packaging packed (ampoules, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, syringes and vials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world), for the period 2022-2035.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in offering pharmaceutical secondary packaging solutions, across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile provides an overview of the company, featuring information on the year of establishment, number of employees, location of their headquarters, key executives, details related to its secondary packaging offerings, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided an informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as [A] type of secondary packaging (boxes, cartons and others), [B] type of primary packaging packed (ampoules, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, syringes and vials) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Jake Aspinall (Commercial Director, Active Pharma Supplies)

Silvio Del Deo (Managing Director, Depo Pack)

Joe Luke (Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Reed-Lane)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the pharmaceutical secondary packaging domain?

What is the relative competitiveness of different pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers?

Which type of partnership models are most commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What kind of expansion initiatives have been undertaken by pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers?

What is the present and likely future demand for secondary packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical sector?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of pharmaceutical packaging and importance / need for packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, it contains a brief introduction to pharmaceutical secondary packaging, different types of pharmaceutical secondary packaging solutions and importance of secondary packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the key opportunity areas for secondary packaging providers and inputs on their projected growth in the coming years.



Chapter 4 features a detailed review of the current market landscape of around 165 companies offering pharmaceutical secondary packaging services. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of service providers, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial). Further, the chapter also covers details about type of service provider (one-stop-shop service providers and stand-alone service providers), type of secondary packaging offered (cartons, boxes and others), type of primary packaging packed (blisters, vials, bottles, conventional syringes, ampoules, prefilled syringes and others), type of molecule packed (biologics, small molecules and unspecified), type of finished dosage form packed (solids, liquids / injectables, semi-solids, powders and others) and type of additional services offered (labeling, serialization, kitting and cold-chain storage).



Chapter 5 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers, located in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. The companies are further segmented based on their employee count, into three categories, namely small (1-200 employees), mid-sized (201-500 employees) and large (>500 employees) across these geographies. The analysis compares the service providers on the basis of various parameters, such as supplier power (in terms of years of experience), company competitiveness (type secondary packaging offered, type of primary packaging packed, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed, and type of additional services offered) and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).



Chapter 6 consist of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in offering pharmaceutical secondary packaging in North America. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its pharmaceutical secondary packaging offerings and details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 consist of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in offering pharmaceutical secondary packaging in Europe. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its pharmaceutical secondary packaging offerings and details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 consist of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in offering pharmaceutical secondary packaging in Asia-Pacific. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its pharmaceutical secondary packaging offerings and details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features an insightful analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain (since 2018). It includes a brief description of the partnership models (including acquisitions, manufacturing and packaging agreements, service alliances, packaging agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements and others) adopted by stakeholders in the domain of pharmaceutical secondary packaging. Further, it comprises of analysis based on several relevant parameters such as year of agreement, type of agreement, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships). Further, the chapter includes a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field in the period 2018-2021, highlighting both intercontinental and intracontinental partnership activity.



Chapter 10 presents a detailed analysis of the recent expansions undertaken (since 2018) by various pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of primary packaging packed (blisters, bottles, syringes, vials, ampoules, sachets), type of molecule packed (biologics and small molecules), type of finished dosage form packed (solids and liquids), company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world), location of expanded facility, most active players (in terms of number of recent expansions) and geographical distribution (region-wise and country-wise).



Chapter 11 includes an in-depth analysis in order to estimate the current and future demand for pharmaceutical secondary packaging, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of secondary packaging (boxes, cartons and pouches), type of primary packaging packed (ampoules, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, syringes and vials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world), for the period 2022-2035.



Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across various relevant parameters such as [A] type of secondary packaging (boxes, cartons and others), [B] type of primary packaging packed (ampoules, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, syringes and vials) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world).

Chapter 13 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in providing pharmaceutical secondary packaging. The chapter contains the details of our conversation with Jake Aspinall (Commercial Director, Active Pharma Supplies), Silvio Del Deo (Managing Director, Depo Pack) and Joe Luke (Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Reed-Lane).



Chapter 15 is an appendix, that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247375/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________