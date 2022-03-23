The global small launch vehicle market is expected to reach $4,624.0 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market - A Comprehensive Launch Market Assessment: Focus on End User, Satellite Mass, Platform Type, Propulsion Type, Service Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247567/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, with rigorous testing of new technologies and research and development work, ALASA is expected to introduce small launch systems to provide more reasonable, routine, and reliable access to space in less than $1 million per launch.



Market Segmentation



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Satellite Mass



Satellite mass is a prominent market segment. The 501-2,200 Kg satellite mass segment has the highest market share and is estimated to grow over the forecast years due to the rise in the number of small satellite constellations from various key manufacturers such as SpaceX, Amazon, Cloud Constellation, Urthecast, and ISRO.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Platform Type



The land platform has the highest market penetration in the global SLV market during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market growth is due to cost-effective launch and high success rate.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Propulsion Type



Solid propulsion technology is expected to have the highest market penetration in the global small launch vehicle market during the forecast period 2022-2032. This is due to the high demand for solid propellant rockets, which are much easier to store and handle during launch.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by End-User



The commercial end user is anticipated to witness huge growth over the forecast period.It had a significant market share in 2021 due to the increasing demand for commercial applications such as remote sensing, Earth observation and navigation, surveillance, and satellite internet.



The satellite internet constellation is a major project in this segment.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Service Type



The pre-launch services segment had a significant market share in 2021 and is estimated to hold significant market share over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of commercial launches per year.



Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market by Region



In 2021, the contribution of Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the global small launch vehicle market.The region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market by the end of 2032.



The majority of the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is contributed by the market in China owing to the presence of key market players such as China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and Galactic Energy (Beijing) Space Technology Co., LTD. CASC and Galactic accounted for more than 30 successful SLV launches per year.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the small launch vehicle market.



Some key players in the global small launch vehicle (SLV) market include Arianespace, Astra Space, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., ABL Space Systems, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace Inc., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), and Interorbital Systems among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

