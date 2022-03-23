The global smart irrigation market was estimated to be at $1.26 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.69% and reach $2.75 billion by 2026

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Irrigation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247566/?utm_source=GNW



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage in staff availability in the industry has resulted in the introduction of smart irrigation systems worldwide.However, it has also helped understand the value of smart irrigation due to people’s concern for food security, poverty, and global economic impact.



Therefore, smart irrigation practitioners have responded positively to this crisis, and therefore, the global smart irrigation market is anticipated to bounce back more robustly in the future.



Market Segmentation



Smart Irrigation Market by Application



The application segment includes agricultural and non-agricultural segments. The global smart irrigation market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by non-agricultural application due to huge wastage of water in all forms of conventional irrigation applications.



Smart Irrigation Market by Component



The component segment for the global smart irrigation market includes controller, sensor, water flow meter, and others.The global smart irrigation market in the component segment is expected to be dominated by controller, followed by sensor.



Controllers and sensors are used to enable a smart irrigation system to be deployed in agricultural and non-agricultural applications.



Smart Irrigation Market by System



The system segment for the global smart irrigation market includes weather-based controller system and sensor-based controller system.The global smart irrigation market in the system segment is expected to be dominated by weather-based controller system.



This is due to the better accuracy and multiple applications of these controllers in the field.



Smart Irrigation Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $460.6 million in 2020 due to high technological advancement in the region, high awareness on smart and modern irrigation solutions for agricultural and non-agricultural applications, and around 40 million acres of lawn, thus, turf grasses occupying more than 1.9% area of continental U.S., which requires daily watering for the maintenance.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the smart irrigation market.



Some key players operating in the global smart irrigation market are Banyan Water, Inc., Caipos GmbH, Calsense, ET Water Systems, Inc., Galcon, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint, Jain Irrigation, Inc., Netafim, Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio inc., and Rain Bird Corporation.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Denmark

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• China

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Peru

• Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa

• Israel

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

