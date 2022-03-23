Medical Tourism Market Report 2022: Coverage of 169 Countries

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Countries 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as previous trends will not return. This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how some countries are improving healthcare.

The latest updated global medical tourism report looks at medical tourism in 2022 in 169 countries.

Some countries have taken stock and seek to increase inbound medical tourism while others are moving from increasing medical tourism numbers to increased revenue. Others have decided that wellness tourism is far more lucrative than medical tourism.

Outbound medical tourism costs some countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue but produces revenue for others. China wants medical tourists to remain in Greater China rather than going elsewhere. The myth that Asian medical tourism destinations can target customers from the USA and Western Europe is fully busted. The reality is that medical tourists are from Asia, Eastern Europe and the Pacific.

Several existing and new countries are ramping up their national and local medical tourism campaigns targeting locals and overseas medical tourists. The amount of money being spent by some countries to promote tourism and medical tourism is staggering as they all compete for a market where the size will be much smaller than in 2019. Some are targeting specific countries and/ or specific medical tourism categories- often moving away from global targets to more local/regional ones.

Countries are moving away from the numbers approach to tourism. Instead they want higher spenders. This approach will affect medical tourism. Some countries will make a choice that their future is bound up with responsible and eco tourism. So they will stop promoting medical tourism.

Who goes from where to where and why could change quickly in 2022. Medical tourism is not dead, nor dying, nor booming. It is evolving so companies and countries that do not evolve with it will lose market share or go out of business.

The medical tourism market growth will be accelerated by the expansion of inbound medical travel. 2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism so it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand how it is changing from 2022.

NEW FOR 2022

Updated information on existing detail

Medical tourism numbers 2019

Medical tourism numbers 2020 and 2021

Population numbers 2021

Tourist numbers 2019 2020 2021

Diaspora numbers

COUNTRY DETAILS

Inbound medical tourism 2019

Inbound medical tourism 2020

Inbound medical tourism 2021

Inbound health and wellness

Outbound medical tourism

Tourists 2019

Tourists 2020

Tourists 2021

Population 2021

Diaspora

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Potential

Medical tourism numbers in

Reliability of numbers

Medical tourism numbers targets

Health tourism numbers in

Health tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Health tourism

Health tourism promotion

Health tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Health tourism revenue

Health tourism revenue targets

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors

Promotional organisations

