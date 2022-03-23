New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Measuring and Control Instruments Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247433/?utm_source=GNW

The global measuring and control instruments market is expected to grow from $699.00 billion in 2021 to $782.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1,183.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The measuring and control instruments market consists of sales of navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments, and other components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments. Examples of products made by these establishments are aeronautical instruments, appliance regulators and controls (except switches), laboratory analytical instruments, navigation and guidance systems, and physical properties testing equipment.



The main types of measuring and control instruments are other electrical equipment, electronic products and components, navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments.Navigational instruments are used as tools by nautical navigators and pilots to determine one’s current location and the speed and direction required to arrive at a port or point of destination.



The equipment is operated through online and offline modes. The various sales channels include OEM and aftermarket that are used for medical, electronic, oil & gas, consumer goods, chemicals and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the measuring and control instruments market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the measuring and control instruments market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Governments around the world are investing in the creation of smart cities, this is expected to increase the demand for measuring and control instruments for variety of applications.Smart cities use search, detection and navigation devices to ensure the safety of the citizens.



They also use global positioning systems (GPS), machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, Wi-Fi and radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies for effective communication.Overall, the smart city experience involves systems and objects interconnected through various technologies, such as local, wide and wireless networks.



The concept of smart cities is also gaining traction in developing nations such as China and India as well as in developed nations such as EU.For instance, in China and India almost 300 smart city pilots are currently planned.



Further, EU is actively promoting smart city initiatives, with funds for research and sustainability targets for member states. The establishment of smart cities will increase the demand for various types of navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments, boosting the growth of measuring and control instruments manufacturing market.



Interest rates globally are forecasted to rise in most of the developing and developed economies, during the forecast period, this is expected to limit new investments in the measuring and control instruments manufacturing market.Most countries across the world are raising interest rates to control inflation and also to limit the flow of capital out of the country.



This is likely to affect new investments in terms of expansion, research and development of new products. For instance, the US interest rates rose up to 3.5% in 2021. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the electrical and electronics manufacturing market as borrowing money becomes expensive, thus limiting the growth of the measuring and control instruments manufacturing market.



Companies in the measuring and control instruments manufacturing market are investing in the development of new 3D microscopes with the ability to increase productivity, improve diagnosis and research capabilities.3D microscopes are capable of capturing images from different positions and generating 3D images. Unlike the traditional microscopes, these 3D microscopes do not require the specimen to be cut into pieces but preserves specimen for additional study. Following the trend, in 2019, Nanoville, a Switzerland based bioresearch company announced its CX-A 3D microscope that is capable of viewing internal structure of cells at 200nm resolution without damaging the specimen.



The countries covered in the measuring and control instruments market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





