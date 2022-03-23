Latin America Embedded Payment Markets Report 2022: Established and New-age Fintech Companies have invested Heavily in Embedded Payment Solutions in the Last 4 to 6 Quarters, Driving Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Embedded Payment Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Latin America's Embedded Payment industry is expected to grow by 46.3% on annual basis to reach US$3,799.0 million in 2022.



The embedded payment industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.8% during 2022-2029. The embedded payment revenues in the region will increase from US$3,799.0 million in 2022 to reach US$14,497.2 million by 2029.



The Latin American embedded payment industry is going through a trial phase, and incumbents in the payments market ecosystem must evolve to stay relevant in the industry, as the everchanging demand from clients is making the current system outdated.



Established and new-age fintech companies have invested heavily in embedded payment solutions in the last four to six quarters, resulting in market growth



Moreover, customers are increasingly expecting e-commerce platforms to provide a smooth buying experience. Embedded payment is the solution to this ever-growing client requirements. This also allows the companies to provide value-added benefits to clients and increase loyalty. Consequently, the publisher expects strong market growth over the next four to eight quarters.



The embedded payment market in Brazil is still in the nascent growth stage. However, Brazil's huge population offers massive potential for the growth of the embedded payments market. Furthermore, growing investments in the market are expected to result in the evolution of the embedded payments market in the next four to eight quarters.



Presently, the number of embedded payments providers is less in the country. With the growth in fundraising activities, the market is expected to grow from a short to medium term perspective. Market players are increasingly joining hands to combine their expertise and develop new embedded payments solutions to capture the massive untapped population in Brazil.

In November 2020, Brazil-based fintech company EBANX and ride-hailing app Uber announced a partnership on PIX (a payment system launched by the Brazilian government.

Under this partnership, EBANX will allow Uber clients' needs of payments, localization, and good user experience through their solutions." Since a large population of Brazil does not have a bank account, Uber's clients are anticipated to benefit from the newly introduced instant payment platforms, whereas EBANX is expected to utilize Uber's existing client base.

