sunday Announces New Ordering Capabilities to Enhance Existing Payment Solution

Today sunday , the world's fastest restaurant payment solution, announced its new Order & Pay capabilities. Since sunday's inception in April 2021, co-founders Christine de Wendel, a tech leader and serial startup-scaler, Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux (the French entrepreneurs behind the popular European chain called Big Mamma restaurant group) have worked unremittingly to streamline inefficient restaurant operations globally with their easy-to-use, time-saving technology.



In a post pandemic era, consumer behaviors have shifted dramatically and dining habits are simply different. sunday aims to ease operational pressures, such as a severe labor shortage, by delivering a robust technology solution to the hospitality industry at large. Present service models are highly labor-intensive. As such, dine-in ordering can take up to fifteen minutes with risk of human error due to tedious manual inputs and miscommunication between the front and back of house. Additionally, another fifteen minutes per table on average is wasted on payment during onsite dining.

In response, sunday is returning precious time to customers – and restaurants – with their order and pay model. Restaurants can easily adopt sunday’s open-ended payment processing interface as it seamlessly integrates across a wide range of POS systems. With any smartphone, customers can scan the QR code at the table, as well as on the spot for counter service and takeout, to get instant access to a digital menu. Next, a smart, dynamic and personalized digital menu appears. Once an order is placed, customers can pay securely through sunday – no app, download, or sign-up required.

As a result, restaurant operators realize operational efficiency. Simultaneously, customer satisfaction increases as transparency and control over the dining process improves. Since its launch, sunday has received overwhelmingly positive endorsements from consumers and restaurant owners alike, resulting in more than 2 million users, more than 5,000 restaurants signed globally representing an annual transaction volume of 7 billion dollars. Moreover, the company has hired 400 employees across five countries (US, UK, Spain, France and Canada) in just under one year.

"As restaurateurs, it is our dream to support fellow restaurants, chefs and operators while also ensuring customers get the best possible dining experience,” explained sunday co-founder Victor Lugger. "Being able to simultaneously help restaurant employees and simplifying the dining process for consumers is something we are quite passionate about. After giving 15 minutes of time back to customers and waiters in the traditional restaurant business, we are now offering this to bars, food courts, QSR and festivals. The QSR market alone is valued at almost $300 billion in the United States and we believe sunday will continue to help this grow," said Lugger.

Restaurants already enjoying the benefits of sunday include De Mole in Brooklyn, Yards Brewery in Philadelphia, Concentrics Restaurants in Atlanta, and Buckhead Life Restaurant Group , among other notable clientele. The results have proven to be truly impactful:

Save at least 15 minutes on each table turn

Increase check averages by 12%

Increase tip averages by 18%

Save 30% more time for servers

“Implementing sunday was an eye-opener. We did not realize actually how much time the front of house staff spends processing orders and payments,” said Matt Bradford, Concentrics Restaurant Two Urban Licks General Manager. “Now, our servers can manage more tables at any given time and still provide the highest level of hospitality to every single one of their guests.”

“We are proudly onboarding restaurants of all shapes and sizes,” said Christine de Wendel, co-founder and CEO USA of sunday. “From QSR models to iconic local hangouts, our order and pay platform drives value to anyone willing to adopt to new technology. Consider this new order capability a token of our appreciation for the hospitality industry and all its diligent frontline workers and operators dedicated to serving their local community.”