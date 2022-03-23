First Advantage Delivers Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Reports Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
(All results compared to prior year period)

  • Revenues were $212.5 million, an increase of 35.8%, compared to $156.5 million in the prior year period
  • Net income was $15.4 million, compared to a net loss of $(5.9) million in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $69.4 million, compared to $44.6 million in the prior year period
  • Adjusted Net Income1 was $46.5 million, compared to $24.7 million in the prior year period

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
(All results compared to prior year periods; Successor period is defined as the period from February 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020; Predecessor period is defined as the period from January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2020)

  • Revenues were $712.3 million, compared to $472.4 million and $36.8 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively
  • Net income was $16.1 million, compared to a net loss of $(47.5) million and $(36.5) million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $226.3 million, compared to $139.8 million and $7.0 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively
  • Adjusted Net Income1 was $142.4 million, compared to $63.9 million and $1.4 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively

2022 Full Year Guidance

  • Introducing full year 2022 guidance ranges for revenues of $813 to $828 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $250 to $257 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $156 to $161 million2

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financials
(Amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)

  Three months ended December 31,  
  2021  2020  Change  
 Revenues$212.5  $156.5   35.8% 
 Income from operations$25.3  $3.4   654.9% 
 Net income (loss)$15.4  $(5.9) NM  
 Net income (loss) margin 7.2%  (3.7)%    
 Diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.10  $(0.05) NM  
 Adjusted EBITDA1$69.4  $44.6   55.5% 
 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 32.7%  28.5%    
 Adjusted Net Income1$46.5  $24.7   88.0% 
 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1$0.31  $0.19   63.2% 

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable respective GAAP measures.
Note: "NM" indicates not meaningful information.

“We are very pleased with our impressive fourth quarter financial performance, with revenues increasing 36% year-over-year, including broad-based strength across all of our key verticals and geographies. We delivered these results through a combination of existing customer base growth, upsell and cross-sell wins, new customer additions, and robust international growth. Additionally, macroeconomic and jobs market trends continued to provide tailwinds for hiring and screening globally,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer. “We also continued to advance our automation initiatives, proprietary databases, and operating efficiencies, resulting in a 56% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a 415-basis-point increase in Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter.”

Mr. Staples continued, “During the fourth quarter, we completed the previously announced acquisitions of Corporate Screening and MultiLatin, and, in early 2022, we acquired Form I-9 Compliance, which adds new Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance solutions to our product suite. Looking towards 2022, we remain focused on executing our vertical strategy and product innovation roadmap globally, which we expect will drive strong new customer, existing customer, and upsell and cross-sell performance. We expect to deliver continued impressive growth throughout 2022, fueled by the increasing power of our technology, robust automation, and exceptional customer experience, which helps our customers compete for talent and manage their human capital related risk in this dynamic jobs market.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company generated $64.8 million of cash flow from operating activities and spent $6.1 million in purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. First Advantage ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $292.6 million and total debt of $564.7 million, resulting in net debt of $272.1 million.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

The following table summarizes our full year 2022 guidance:

  As of March 23, 2022
 Revenues$813 million – $828 million
 Adjusted EBITDA2$250 million – $257 million
 Adjusted Net Income2$156 million – $161 million
 Capital expenditures (consisting of purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs)$28 million – $30 million

2 A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metrics of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net income (loss) cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Actual results may differ materially from First Advantage’s full year 2022 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” "target," “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • the impact of COVID-19 and related risks on our results of operations, financial position, and/or liquidity;
  • our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data and data security;
  • our reliance on third-party data providers;
  • negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers’ onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, and the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;
  • the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;
  • disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;
  • our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;
  • our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations; and
  • our Sponsor (Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., together with its affiliates, successors, and assignees) controls us and may have interests that conflict with ours or those of our stockholders.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause First Advantage’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our prospectus, dated November 10, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” and “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.  

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net income before taxes adjusted for debt-related costs, acquisition-related depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges, to which we then apply the related effective tax rate. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release. Numerical figures included in the reconciliations have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Consolidated Financial Statements

First Advantage Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  Successor  Successor 
  December 31,  December 31, 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021  2020 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $292,642  $152,818 
Restricted cash  148   152 
Short-term investments  941   1,267 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,258 and $967 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  155,772   111,363 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  14,365   8,699 
Income tax receivable  2,292   3,479 
Total current assets  466,160   277,778 
Property and equipment, net  154,309   190,282 
Goodwill  793,892   770,089 
Trade name, net  79,585   87,702 
Customer lists, net  384,766   435,661 
Deferred tax asset, net  1,413   807 
Other assets  6,456   1,372 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,886,581  $1,763,691 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $53,977  $44,117 
Accrued compensation  30,054   18,939 
Accrued liabilities  21,829   25,200 
Current portion of long-term debt     6,700 
Income tax payable  2,573   2,451 
Deferred revenue  873   431 
Total current liabilities  109,306   97,838 
Long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs of $9,879 and $26,345 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  554,845   778,605 
Deferred tax liability, net  84,653   86,770 
Other liabilities  5,539   6,208 
Total liabilities  754,343   969,421 
EQUITY      
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 152,901,040 and 130,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  153   130 
Additional paid-in-capital  1,165,163   839,148 
Accumulated deficit  (31,441)  (47,492)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (1,637)  2,484 
Total equity  1,132,238   794,270 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $1,886,581  $1,763,691 



First Advantage Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

  Interim Periods  Annual Periods 
  Successor  Successor   Predecessor 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021		  Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021		  Period from
February 1, 2020
through 
December 31, 2020		   Period from
January 1, 2020
through
January 31, 2020		 
REVENUES $212,532  $156,544  $712,295  $472,369   $36,785 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)  107,206   83,584   352,170   240,287    20,265 
Product and technology expense  11,961   11,706   45,507   32,201    3,189 
Selling, general, and administrative expense  31,724   20,658   107,980   66,864    11,235 
Depreciation and amortization  36,322   37,242   142,815   135,057    2,105 
Total operating expenses  187,213   153,190   648,472   474,409    36,794 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  25,319   3,354   63,823   (2,040)   (9)
                 
OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME):                
Interest expense  3,107   9,509   25,122   47,914    4,514 
Interest income  (10)  (248)  (150)  (530)   (25)
Loss on extinguishment of debt        13,938       10,533 
Transaction expenses, change in control           9,423    22,370 
Total other expense  3,097   9,261   38,910   56,807    37,392 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  22,222   (5,907)  24,913   (58,847)   (37,401)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  6,837   (47)  8,862   (11,355)   (871)
NET INCOME (LOSS) $15,385  $(5,860) $16,051  $(47,492)  $(36,530)
                 
Foreign currency translation (loss) income  (2,527)  3,648   (4,121)  2,484    (31)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $12,858  $(2,212) $11,930  $(45,008)  $(36,561)
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) $15,385  $(5,860) $16,051  $(47,492)  $(36,530)
Basic net income (loss) per share $0.10  $(0.05) $0.11  $(0.37)  n/a 
Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.10  $(0.05) $0.11  $(0.37)  n/a 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic  150,119,568   130,000,000   140,480,590   130,000,000   n/a 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted  152,284,628   130,000,000   141,687,384   130,000,000   n/a 
Basic net (loss) income per unit n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a   $(0.24)
Diluted net (loss) income per unit n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a   $(0.24)
Weighted average units outstanding - basic n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a    149,686,460 
Weighted average units outstanding - diluted n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a    149,686,460 



First Advantage Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Successor   Predecessor 
(in thousands) Year Ended
December 31, 2021		  Period from
February 1, 2020
through 
December 31, 2020		   Period from
January 1, 2020
through
January 31, 2020		 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
Net income (loss) $16,051  $(47,492)  $(36,530)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization  142,815   135,057    2,105 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  13,938       10,533 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  5,936   3,242    569 
Bad debt (recovery) expense  (17)  350    102 
Deferred taxes  (2,924)  (16,747)   (997)
Share-based compensation  9,530   1,876    3,976 
(Gain) on foreign currency exchange rates  (575)  (31)   (82)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  76   19    8 
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps  (2,284)  3,616     
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable  (40,842)  (28,541)   9,384 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (5,430)  3,561    (4,604)
Other assets  (5,072)  55    (62)
Accounts payable  7,516   16,530    (8,871)
Accrued compensation and accrued liabilities  8,541   880    4,102 
Deferred revenue  196   (271)   11 
Other liabilities  (87)  826    767 
Income taxes receivable and payable, net  1,309   (79)   373 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  148,677   72,851    (19,216)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES          
Changes in short-term investments  305   257    (163)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired  (48,934)       
Purchases of property and equipment  (7,313)  (5,304)   (951)
Capitalized software development costs  (16,485)  (10,522)   (929)
Net cash used in investing activities  (72,427)  (15,569)   (2,043)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions  320,559        
Payments of initial public offering issuance costs  (4,034)       
Shareholder distribution  (313)       
Capital contributions  241   59,423    41,143 
Distributions to Predecessor Members and Optionholders     (5,834)   (17,991)
Borrowings from Successor First Lien Credit Facility  261,413        
Repayments of Successor First Lien Credit Facility  (363,875)  (3,350)    
Repayment of Successor Second Lien Credit Facility  (146,584)       
Borrowings on Successor Revolver     25,000     
Repayments on Successor Revolver     (25,000)    
Repayment of Predecessor First Lien Credit Facility         (34,000)
Payments of debt issuance costs  (1,257)  (1,397)    
Payments on capital lease obligations  (1,652)  (2,438)   (274)
Payments on deferred purchase agreements  (705)       
Proceeds from stock option exercises  387        
Net settlement of stock option exercises  (332)       
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  63,848   46,404    (11,122)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (278)  1,021    (102)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  139,820   104,707    (32,483)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  152,970   48,263    80,746 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $292,790  $152,970   $48,263 
           
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:          
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $10,361  $4,786   $279 
Cash paid for interest $23,029  $41,145   $224 
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Non-cash property and equipment additions $3,643  $88   $289 
Distributions declared to Optionholders but not paid $  $   $781 



Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Interim Periods  Annual Periods 
  Successor  Successor   Predecessor 
(in thousands) Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021		  Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021		  Period from
February 1, 2020
through 
December 31, 2020		   Period from
January 1, 2020
through
January 31, 2020		 
Net income (loss) $15,385  $(5,860) $16,051  $(47,492)  $(36,530)
Interest expense, net  3,097   9,261   24,972   47,384    4,489 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  6,837   (47)  8,862   (11,355)   (871)
Depreciation and amortization  36,322   37,242   142,815   135,057    2,105 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        13,938       10,533 
Share-based compensation  4,961   545   9,530   1,876    3,976 
Transaction and acquisition-related charges(a)  2,804   568   9,314   10,146    22,840 
Integration and restructuring charges(b)     3,125   584   3,413    327 
Other(c)  32   (189)  228   747    153 
Adjusted EBITDA $69,438  $44,645  $226,294  $139,776   $7,022 
Revenues  212,532   156,544   712,295   472,369    36,785 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  32.7%  28.5%  31.8%  29.6%   19.1%

a) Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Additionally, the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (Successor) include incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering, the registered common stock offering by certain selling stockholders in November 2021, and a transaction bonus program related to one of the Company’s 2021 acquisitions.
b) Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities outside of the ordinary course of business.
c) Represents non-cash and other charges primarily related to legal exposures inherited from legacy acquisitions, foreign currency (gains) losses, and (gains) losses on the sale of assets.



Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

  Interim Periods  Annual Periods 
  Successor  Successor   Predecessor 
(in thousands) Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021		  Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021		  Period from
February 1, 2020
through 
December 31, 2020		   Period from
January 1, 2020
through
January 31, 2020		 
Net income (loss) $15,385  $(5,860) $16,051  $(47,492)  $(36,530)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  6,837   (47)  8,862   (11,355)   (871)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  22,222   (5,907)  24,913   (58,847)   (37,401)
Debt-related costs(a)  440   898   20,143   3,242    11,102 
Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b)  31,818   34,270   126,865   125,419    848 
Share-based compensation  4,961   545   9,530   1,876    3,976 
Transaction and acquisition-related charges(c)  2,804   568   9,314   10,146    22,840 
Integration and restructuring charges(d)     3,125   584   3,413    327 
Other(e)  32   (189)  228   747    153 
Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect  62,277   33,310   191,577   85,996    1,845 
Less: Income tax effect(f)  15,747   8,561   49,178   22,101    474 
Adjusted Net Income $46,530  $24,749  $142,399  $63,895   $1,371 


  Interim Periods  Annual Periods 
  Successor  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021		  Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021		  Period from
February 1, 
2020 through 
December 31, 2020		   Period from
January 1,
2020 through
January 31, 2020		 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (GAAP) $0.10  $(0.05) $0.11  $(0.37)  $(0.24)
Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share                
Income taxes  0.04   (0.00)  0.06   (0.09)   (0.01)
Debt-related costs(a)  0.00   0.01   0.14   0.02    0.07 
Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b)  0.21   0.26   0.90   0.96    0.01 
Share-based compensation  0.03   0.00   0.07   0.01    0.03 
Transaction and acquisition-related charges(c)  0.02   0.00   0.07   0.08    0.15 
Integration and restructuring charges(d)     0.02   0.00   0.03    0.00 
Other(e)  0.00   (0.00)  0.00   0.01    0.00 
Adjusted income tax effect(f)  (0.10)  (0.07)  (0.35)  (0.17)   (0.00)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $0.31  $0.19  $1.01  $0.49   $0.01 
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:                
Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP)  152,284,628   130,000,000   141,687,384   130,000,000    149,686,460 
Options and restricted stock not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method)                
Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (Non-GAAP)  152,284,628   130,000,000   141,687,384   130,000,000    149,686,460 

a) Represents the loss on extinguishment of debt and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs for the financing for the "Silver Lake Transaction" (On January 31, 2020, a fund managed by Silver Lake acquired substantially all of the Company's equity interests from the Predecessor equity owners, primarily funds managed by Symphony Technology Group).
b) Represents the depreciation and amortization expense related to intangible assets and developed technology assets recorded due to the application of ASC 805, Business Combinations.
c) Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Additionally, the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (Successor) include incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering, the registered common stock offering by certain selling stockholders in November 2021, and a transaction bonus program related to one of the Company’s 2021 acquisitions.
d) Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities outside of the ordinary course of business.
e) Represents non-cash and other charges primarily related to legal exposures inherited from legacy acquisitions, foreign currency (gains) losses, and (gains) losses on the sale of assets.
f) Effective tax rates of approximately 25.7%, 25.3%, and 25.7% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the 2020 periods, three months ended December 31, 2021, and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $120.1 million, $147.5 million, and $25.1 million for federal, state, and foreign income tax purposes, respectively, available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. As a result, the amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP, and from the normalized rates shown above.


