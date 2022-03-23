Asia Pacific ultrasonic sensor market size to experience remunerative growth trends through 2027

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, Asia Pacific ultrasonic sensor market size is projected to amass a valuation of USD 2.5 billion by the year 2027, mainly due to robust expansion in automotive and electronic applications, and innovations in industrial sectors.





Proceeding further, the research literature studies the various industry segments, followed by a comprehensive investigation of the competitive landscape through in-depth profiles of leading companies. Additionally, the document encompasses a detailed assessment of the COVID-19 impact to help stakeholders draft robust strategies for the ensuing years.

In particular, the regional industry share from consumer electronics vertical segment is anticipated to surge in the coming years, as several players like Samsung and Xiaomi are extensively using sensors for fingerprint detection, biometrics, and facial recognition in their products.

For the uninitiated, ultrasonic sensor is an electronic device that measures the distance of any object by emitting ultrasonic sound waves through a transmitter and converts the reflected waves into an electric signal with a receiver component.

Europe Market

Ultrasonic sensor market in Europe is touted to reach USD 800 million by the forecast period-end. Strong presence of players contributes substantially to regional market development. Moreover, the through-beam sensors sub-market in this area is anticipated to exhibit a strong CAGR of 13.5% over the review timeframe. Europe ultrasonic sensor market holds vast scope for expansion and growth through 2027. Ultrasonic sensors are a versatile instrument with a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, healthcare, cars, any many more. However, these sectors form only a small portion of their capabilities. Ultrasonic sensors not only have practical applications in flow monitoring, maintenance, and detection, but they also show promise in other areas. Moving forward into 2022 and the following decade, this sort of technology will continue to demonstrate its worth in other areas, delivering on the promise of its attractive features. Europe ultrasonic sensor industry share from the level measurement segment expects 10% CAGR through 2027. Ultrasonic sensors are widely employed in different industrial and production facilities for level measuring applications. They aid in determining the precise level of raw materials in order to enhance and maintain manufacturing quality.

North America Market

North America ultrasonic sensor market is also a promising avenue for businesses, with an expected valuation of USD 1 billion by 2027. Increasing penetration of autonomous cars serves as a major growth propeller for this business sphere and consequently boosted the demand for retro-reflective sensors for parking assistance systems. North America ultrasonic sensor industry share from healthcare is gaining pace and will command over a significant share in up to 2027. Ultrasonic sensors are frequently utilized in medical applications because they can examine the inner state of the human body without causing any harm to the patient. They are used for a variety of medical inspections, including the diagnosis of internal body organs such as the kidneys, liver, and gallbladder, as well as following the growth and health of a fetus. Because ultrasonic sensors can visualize in real time, they are employed for tissue biopsy sampling while finding the target organ. Canada ultrasonic sensor industry size is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027, owing to the increasing use of ultrasonic sensors in robotics applications and industrial automation. The regional government is providing funding to assist the development of new technologies. For example, in December 2020, the Canadian government gave USD 26.2 million to Attabotics, Inc., a robotic supply chain developer. The government intends to use this funding to develop and create robotic technology for warehouse management, as well as to boost disruptive technologies such as digital industries and clean technology.

Competitive landscape overview:

Major contenders in Asia Pacific ultrasonic sensor business sphere are Omron Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Migatron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Ifm Electronic GmbH, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Gems Sensors Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Baumer Holding AG, Banner Engineering Corporation, and Balluff GmbH among others.

Product innovations, partnerships, and acquisitions are anticipated to help companies expand their foothold in this domain. For instance, in April 2020, BOE Technology Group announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to develop a new ultrasonic sensor for in-display fingerprint readers and advance its smart IoT systems offerings.

Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Type (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

Through-beam Sensors

Retro-reflective Sensors

Others

Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Application (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

Obstacle Detection

Level Measurement

Distance Measurement

Others

Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Industry Vertical (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Geography (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Sensor Market Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

TTI Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Sick AG

Senix Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Omron Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Migatron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Ifm Electronic GmbH

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Gems Sensors Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Baumer Holding AG

Banner Engineering Corporation

Balluff GmbH

