India Plasma Fractionation Market Size [2022-2030] worth USD 470.6 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2%

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India plasma fractionation market size is anticipated to hit USD 470.6 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of immune-deficiency disorders and the expanding geriatric population are expected to be the key factors driving the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “India Plasma Fractionation Market, 2022-2030”. The market size stood at USD 331.7 million in 2020 and USD 326.3 million in 2021.

Additionally, the rising emphasis of businesses in the market on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansions, is expected to amplify the market growth in the coming years.

Industry Development

September 2020 – Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced plans to produce hyperimmune globulins from convalescent plasma.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 CAGR 4.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 470.6 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 331.7 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 80 Segments covered Product, Application, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Low Availability of Domestic Plasma to Limit the Market Growth Rising Prevalence of Immune-deficiency Disorders to Drive Market Growth Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Continue Dominance During the Forecast Period





Growing Prevalence of Immune-Deficiency Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of immune-deficiency disorders is expected to boost plasma protein adoption across India, which, in turn, is anticipated to surge the demand for plasma fractionation. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has struck India immensely. The high number of hospitalizations and unprecedented demand for plasma have provided significant traction to the market.





The rising demand for coagulation factors is projected to benefit the market. Coagulation factors are proteins present in plasma that aid in bleeding disorder treatment. A large number of cases of hemophilia has been observed in recent years, and the numbers are expanding. Therefore, this is expected to magnify the India plasma fractionation market share. However, the low availability of plasma domestically may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Significantly Impact the Market

The coronavirus pandemic has stimulated the India plasma fractionation market growth. The escalating cases of coronavirus infections and their high plasma & antibodies adoption have further boosted the market development. The high demand for antibodies led major market players to adopt various strategies to cater to the unprecedented demand. For instance, in July 2021, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Fourth National Serosurvey revealed that approximately 68% Indian population possesses antibodies against COVID-19.





Product, Application, and End-User are Studied

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into coagulated factors, immunoglobulins, albumin, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into pulmonology, critical care, hematology, immunology & neurology, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into research organizations, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Report Coverage-

It analyses the individual segments such as product, application, and end-user.

It showcases the latest industry developments.

It includes a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

It offers a SWOT analysis of key players in the market.

It highlights various strategies adopted by major market players to acquire growth.

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Growth Strategies

The market is highly fragmented and comprises limited number of businesses offering plasma fractionation in the region. The major market players, such as Reliance Life Science, VIRCHOW BIOTECH, Hemarus, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., held the highest market share in 2020. These players emphasize extensive research and development activities, developments in manufacturing and processes, and marketing to amplify their market presence in India. They adopt strategies such as new product launches, production capacity expansions, and others to magnify their market share.

List of Key Market Players-

PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (Bangalore, India)

Reliance Life Sciences (Mumbai, India)

Biocon Limited (Bangalore, India)

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Ahmedabad, India)

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) (Mumbai, India)

VIRCHOW BIOTECH (Hyderabad, India)

Fusion Healthcare (Hyderabad, India)

Kedrion S.p.A (Barga, Italy)

Hemarus (Hyderabad, India)





