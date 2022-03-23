Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Report 2022-2026 - Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped Opportunities for ACaaS

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$789.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period.

Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46.9% share of the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $465.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $334.1 Million by 2026

The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 49.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$334.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.1% and 21.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$429 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The traditional model of on-premise card-reader-panel-server is still predominant, but other architectures are finding more appeal. The use of mobile access or mobile apps is expected to emerge as the top trend in the access control industry in the near future.

The adoption of mobile solutions continues to rise with several organizations in the process of partially or fully deploying a mobile solution. The technology promises speed, convenience; advanced security features such as built-in biometric screening on the device itself; and flexibility. Activating and deactivating a credential can happen in real-time, over the air.

In addition to mobile credentials, cloud/managed or hosted systems and wireless locks are the other trends expected to shape physical access control solutions. Aging access control systems present opportunities for upgrades that allow organizations to embrace new technology.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

Omnipresence of Crime Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the ACaaS Market

Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped Opportunities for ACaaS: Global Crime Index by Country for the Year 2021

Focus on Building Resilient Facility Management Security Bodes Well

Benefits of Digital Management of Physical Access Processes

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Definition, Scope, Importance, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured)

Brivo Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems Inc.

Digital Hands

dormakaba Holding AG

Feenics Inc.

Fleming Companies, Inc.

Forcefield Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Kastle Systems

Kisi Inc.

M3T Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Spica International d.o.o.

Vanderbilt Industries GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19 Era

Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities

Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS

Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption & Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services

Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS

Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit Adoption of Access Control Services

Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS

Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy

Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services

ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants

Here's Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity in Access Control

Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here's Why

Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems & Services

Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services

Here's How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control

Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbye09

Attachment