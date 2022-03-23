New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Electronics and Spectral Imaging to Transform End-to-end Food Traceability and Safety" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247545/?utm_source=GNW





Current tracking methods do not cover the entire value chain or adjacent sectors.Stringent food safety regulations boost the demand for advanced technologies that will track food sources, contaminants, or products on a global scale for better safety and export-import trade, and to minimize product recalls.



The preference for cost-effective compact electronics is opening up new avenues of inter-industry digital technology integration for food safety. Digital tools, data analytics, and electronic chips are transforming food safety by enhancing traceability, source tracking, and contaminant identification, thereby enabling preventive measures rather than existing interventional strategies.Existing detection methods are highly specific, requiring sophisticated infrastructure and personnel support for different contaminants. Standard culture methods for pathogen detection are outsourced, expensive, time consuming, require extended support, and likely to delay the product cycle. Improved noninvasive tools for processing lines ensure faster detection times. Miniaturized biosensors, molecular assays, and sequencing tools are being adopted for rapid and accurate pathogen detection. Food packaging is slowly adopting indicative, smart, sustainable labels with freshness indicators that provide real-time tracking and detection. This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing technology advancements that improved food contaminant tracking and detection. The study offers insights into the technology, challenges associated with it, and adoption strategies for better utility. The commercial landscape of technological advancements in food safety and tracking is also covered in this research.The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for food contaminant and tracking: 1) digital tracking tools, 2) electronic tracking technologies, 3) noninvasive electromagnetic detection technologies, and 4) biomolecule/pathogen detection technologies and chemical fingerprinting methods. In addition to rigorous food safety regulations and policies that govern developments in tracking and monitoring technologies, improved consumer awareness on foodborne disease impact, cost of product recalls, and delayed, complex food detection methodologies continue to drive the food contaminant tracking and detection landscape. Key Points Discussed:What are the emerging technologies for food contaminant tracking and detection?What are the R&D efforts in digital, electronic, and biological innovation that focus on improved food safety?What are the new trends in food contamination detection and their commercialization stage?What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in food contaminant and tracking technologies?

