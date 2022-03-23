New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Photovoltaic Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247543/?utm_source=GNW





More recently, at COP26, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels, which would directly impact the energy sector, considering oil and gas is the main source of methane emissions, further spurring the transition to other renewable sources like solar photovoltaic (PV).Solar PV is an advantageous option when comparing the various renewable sources available, being a low-investment, low-maintenance option characterized by the year-round abundance of the energy source and ease of accessibility as compared to wind, which needs sizeable resources including land and investment. Advancements in storage technologies have strengthened the case for PV, with variability in production having been a major source of concern in the past. This study assesses growth opportunities for the global solar PV market and uses proprietary modeling to estimate its revenue potential. The model uses estimated annual capacity additions based on countries’ individual and regional targets for 2030 and other secondary resources. The study also presents PV market trends that will define the industry’s growth, major players across the value chain (PV cells, modules, inverters, and O&M), and the competitive environment. Where applicable, market potential refers to the estimated revenue opportunity size between 2022 and 2030 that is available for interested stakeholders to capitalize on. Key countries in each region are profiled, detailing their market potential.

