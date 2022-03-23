Bitcoin Well Expands Services Through Partner Program

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well”) (TSXV: BTCW), a technology company building and utilizing products that offer safe and easy ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with CNA Financial Services (“CNA”) to offer full scale in-person bitcoin services and enable CNA to make bitcoin accessible to clients.



“We are utilizing our internal expertise, processes and technology to expand and scale our customer and revenue base without having to invest additional capital of our own,” said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “This is truly a win-win-win scenario for CNA, Bitcoin Well and our mutual clients who have an interest in buying bitcoin in the fastest and safest way possible. We are actively expanding beneficial business arrangements, like we have with CNA, as we grow our ecosystem of products and services to offer the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of bitcoin.”

Bitcoin Well will use its proprietary software tools and processes, in compliance with the rules and regulations applicable in Canada, to handle bitcoin transactions and all of the administrative responsibilities associated with cryptocurrency transactions. CNA shall refer and introduce customers who may already use or be interested in CNA’s broad range of financial, paralegal and general services.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes self custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

About CNA Financial Services

CNA in Edmonton, Alberta offers a range of paralegal services, travel and medical insurance, passport photos, and financial services including cheque cashing, money wires, loans, money orders and cryptocurrency purchases and sales.

