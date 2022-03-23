When to Coach and When to Mentor: Sounding Board Brings Leadership Insights to Upcoming HR.com Event

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Iyad Uakoub, Senior Director, Behavioral Science at Sounding Board, Inc . , the first leader development platform designed to bridge the leadership gap WHAT: Will deliver “When to Coach and When to Mentor” during HR.com’s upcoming virtual event. WHEN: The State of Coaching and Mentoring 2022 will take place Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31, 2022. Uakoub will present on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ET. WHERE: For session information, including registration, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/when-to-coach-and-when-to-mentor.





DETAILS:

While coaching and mentoring are similar, these leadership development tactics are not the same. There are nuances between the two that directly impact program strategy, effectiveness and ROI. During HR.com’s The State of Coaching and Mentoring 2022, Iyad Uakoub, Senior Director, Behavioral Science for Sounding Board, Inc., will explore what coaching and mentoring mean in today’s workplace and explain when to use each for maximum business impact.

Taking a practical behavioral science perspective, Uakoub will demystify the difference between coaching and mentoring and offer practical recommendations to help talent leaders execute these initiatives more effectively. Session attendees will learn how to determine the right approach for their organization and what results to expect from these kinds of leadership development programs.

For more details, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/when-to-coach-and-when-to-mentor.

About Sounding Board

Sounding Board is the first leader development platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements.