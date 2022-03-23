English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 23 March 2022 at 13:00 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2021 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for year 2021, including Corporate Governance Statement, in PDF format in English and in Finnish on company’s website today on 23 March 2022.

Finnish version is available on www.honka.fi >Sijoittajat>Raportit ja esitykset and English version is available on www.honka.com >Investors>Reports and presentations.

Honkarakenne has also published its Remuneration Report for 2021 on the company’s website www.honka.com >Investors>Corporate governance>Remuneration.

The Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for year 2021 and Remuneration Report are also attached in PDF format to this release. Honkarakenne Oyj has published the financial statements for the first time as an xHTML file in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with ESEF requirements, the main statements in the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL. The ESEF financial statements have not been certified by an auditor.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com

