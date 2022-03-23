Roche donates additional medicines and diagnostics for Ukraine

Basel, 23 March 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the donation of additional medicines and diagnostics to Ukraine.

Beyond the already communicated 150,000 packs of an antibiotic medicine the new donation includes another 4,600 packs of specialized medicines for the treatment of influenza, rheumatoid arthritis, SMA and various cancers. We are also donating reagents and consumables for automatic testing of up to 120,000 blood donations and 31,000 units for diabetes management.



This latest donation demonstrates our commitment to meeting the need for Roche medicines and diagnostics in Ukraine whenever possible. Roche is in contact with multiple global and local partners as well as charities to understand how to best continue to support the people of Ukraine with medical supplies.



Roche vehemently condemns the violent invasion of Ukraine. We are doing everything necessary to safeguard and support our employees and their families whilst also ensuring global supplies of our products. Roche remains hopeful the war will reach a peaceful resolution as soon as possible.



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



