Freeline to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”) today announced that senior management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference on March 30, 2022, where Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will participate in a Fireside Chat. An on-demand presentation will be made available on March 30, 2022, at 7:00 am EDT in the Investors section of the Company’s website.





21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11 – 14, 2022, where Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will participate in a Fireside Chat. The live stream will be available on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8:45 am EDT. A replay will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:45 am EDT.



Senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences as well as at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Genomic Medicine and Rare Disease Day from March 31 – April 1, 2022.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

IR Contact:

investor@freeline.life

Media Contact:

Arne Naeveke, PhD

Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

arne.naeveke@freeline.life

+1 617 312 2521