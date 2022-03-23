Accushield Streamlines COVID-19 Vaccine Documentation for Watermark Retirement Communities

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watermark Retirement Communities had difficulties managing its paper-based vaccine management system - a crucial task during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged senior living communities and facilities. Accushield®, an innovative leader in staff, visitor, resident, and third-party caregiver sign-in and health screening solutions, provided Watermark with a solution to the crisis.

Arizona-based Watermark manages 58 communities in 21 states. With Accushield's Document Management solution, Watermark was able to standardize and easily manage vaccine records for staff, volunteers, and vendors through real-time tracking dashboards and monitoring screening data, and verifying COVID-19 vaccine and testing information.

The need to standardize and automate vaccine records for Watermark was paramount for Merri Miller, the company's regional director of health services and compliance and clinical lead for COVID-19. So when Accushield added its Document Management feature in July 2021, she was happy to pilot the platform at 14 of Watermark's facilities in California.

"Accushield has done a great job listening and responding amid evolving regulatory environments," said Miller. "This has been challenging for many companies, and Accushield has been a great partner by working hand-in-hand with us as we navigate through it."

Accushield's tablet-based kiosks also streamline efficient sign-in and health screening processes for all Watermark's buildings' visitors, staff, and residents. Visitors can easily upload documents prior to arrival, and, once information is entered, it doesn't have to be uploaded again.

"COVID-19 remains a serious risk for seniors, especially for those living in a community environment," said Charles Mann, founder, and chief sales officer of Accushield. "Our solution keeps safety and security top of mind and is designed to eliminate the need for staff members to manually screen visitors as they enter a facility, ultimately reducing the daily workload."

About Accushield

Founded in 2013, Accushield® is the leading developer of sign-in and health screening kiosks for skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, hospitals, and other healthcare-related institutions. Executive Directors and Healthcare Administrators designed the Accushield solution to help them know who is in their buildings. The tablet-based kiosk and mobile app facilitate a safer, healthier, and more streamlined sign-in process for visitors, staff, third-party caregivers, and residents in over 5,000 healthcare facilities. With the adoption in November by Foundation Health Partners, a skilled nursing facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, Accushield now manages installations in all 50 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.accushield.com.

