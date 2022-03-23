Epygenix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of G. Michael Landis as Chief Financial Officer

PARAMUS, N.J., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epygenix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy, announces the appointment of G. Michael Landis, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Landis is a highly accomplished financial executive who brings an over 25-year track record of public company expertise, capital market transactions, investor relations, and financial reporting.

"We are very pleased that Mike Landis is joining our team as the new CFO for Epygenix," said Alex Yang, JD, LLM, Chair and Executive Director of the Board at Epygenix. "Given his dynamic background, we are very confident that Mike will bring significant value towards our next phase of growth strategies in drug commercialization, partnering, and listing opportunities."

Prior to joining Epygenix, Mr. Landis was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Avisa Diagnostics Inc., a publicly traded medical device company. While there, he was responsible for strategic and tactical finance initiatives and was directly involved with investor relations and capital raising activities. Before that, he served as Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer at Lannett Company Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company, where he led acquisitions and related financing activities and was a member of the executive team that successfully completed a $1.2 billion acquisition. Mr. Landis was also actively involved in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process in previous financial leadership roles at companies including Akrion Inc. and AlliedBarton Security Services, LLC. Earlier, he worked at various other publicly traded companies after beginning his career within the Big Four public accounting firms.

Darren Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer at Epygenix, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mike to Epygenix. He brings the broad finance knowledge and experience necessary as we move forward in executing our growth strategy. As a key member of the leadership team, I look forward to working with him."

"I am very excited to join Epygenix at this meaningful stage of the company and be able to share my financial expertise as it transitions into its next phase of clinical development towards future commercialization," said Mr. Landis. "It is extremely rewarding to be part of a team committed to bringing safe and effective therapies to patients who live with rare genetic epilepsies. I am ready to jump in and accomplish great things together."

About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.

Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision medicine-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs to treat rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy in childhood, such as Dravet Syndrome. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, EPX-200, and EPX-300. These drug candidates abolish convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which mimics the human pathology. For more information, please visit www.epygenix.com.

