Revibe Technologies, Developer of a Wearable Digital Therapeutic for ADHD, announces that Dr. Michael Ackermann has joined the Board of Directors

WAKE FOREST, N.C., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revibe Technologies announced today that Dr. Michael Ackermann was elected to the Company's Board of Directors effective March 15, 2022. Dr. Ackermann’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Douglas Brodman.



"Revibe Technologies is excited that Dr. Ackermann has agreed to join our Board of Directors. His accomplished and diverse pharmaceutical background developing and commercializing neuroscience and ADHD products will enable him to provide critical and valuable counsel to our management team," said Chris Ng Cashin, Chairman of the Board of Revibe Technologies.

"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Revibe Technologies as the company shares my belief that innovative non-pharmacological options need to be available to families as they consider possible ADHD treatment for their children. FokusRx™ has the potential to help so many people and aligns with my passion of improving the lives of children suffering from ADHD,” said Dr. Michael Ackermann.

Dr. Michael (Mike) Ackermann is the Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Arrivo Bioventures, a company focusing on early clinical development and Co-Founder and President of AB Collaborative Investments, an Angel Investment firm, which focuses on local and regional healthcare and IT start-ups. He recently joined Solas Bio Ventures as a Managing Director of Business Development helping Solas build investment portfolios. Previously, Mike worked for several years at Quintiles Transnational as Senior Vice President for Global Commercial Solutions, where he developed comprehensive customer solutions to support clients from phase I/II through launch, generating $100 million in net new business. Prior to Quintiles, Mike spent more than 18 years at Eli Lilly and Company where he served as the Vice President of the US Neuroscience Business Unit. He led the unit’s performance improvement and the launch of Strattera (ADHD) and Cymbalta (Depression). In addition, he held leadership positions in Market Research, Global and US Pricing, Sales, and Global Health Outcomes to support Lilly’s strategic and operational initiatives. Mike holds a BS degree in biology from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, a PhD in immunology from the Drexel University College of Medicine, and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition, he served as the Fogarty International Post-doctoral Fellow at the National Institutes of Health/NIEHS.

Revibe Technologies is passionate about leveraging technology to help children with focus and attention difficulties, overcome obstacles to succeed in life. Their current product, the Revibe Connect, is a machine-learning wearable that provides personalized vibrations optimized to increase focus and attention in children. FokusRx™, is an investigational device in development as a potential prescription wearable digital therapeutic for ADHD. FokusRx™ has not been reviewed by the FDA and is not available for sale.

