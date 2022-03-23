New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Life Science Filtration Global Market - Forecast To 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247356/?utm_source=GNW

The process is an essential step in drug discovery development, manufacturing and final processing of both small molecules and large molecules. Contaminant removal, controlling the amount of bioburden during the process, preventing environmental (airborne) contaminants and sterilizing filtration of the final product are the application of filters in pharma industries. In biopharma industries, filters are used both in upstream processing such as media preparation, cell culture and harvesting and in downstream processing such as buffer preparation, concentration/diafiltration and sterile filtration. In medical device industry, filtration is used as an essential component of some of the medical procedures such as hemodialysis, plasmapheresis, ventilation, ECMO, infusion etc and also used in sample preparation for diagnostic tests. Apart from these applications, filtration is commonly employed in research for sterile filtration, particle removal and ultracleaning in cell culture purposes, sample preparation and reagents preparation for laboratory experiments. The systems, consumables (filters) and accessories are necessary to perform filtration process. The choice of right filters is important to use in various applications in pharma, biopharma, medical devices and research as it make a huge difference in yields, process economics and product viability.



The life science filtration global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 to reach $23,684.5 million by 2028. The factors such as growing demand for biologics, increasing investment in research and development (R&D) and expansion of manufacturing facilities, demand for generic pharmaceuticals, rapid growth of medtech industry with increasing disease population, are driving the market, Whereas increasing utilization single use technologies and advancements in filtration technologies such as development of high capacity membrane filters, changes in pleated geometry, development of advanced pumps and ultrasonic sensor, advancement in membrane technologies and TFF process technologies are providing immense growth opportunities to the market. The high cost of filtration devices, complications associated with filtration and stringent regulations associated with pharma manufacturing and medical device industry are hindering the market growth.



The market for life science filtration is segmented based on products, application, end-user and geography. Based on the products, the market is segmented into filtration systems, consumables and accessories. Among products, filtration consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The consumables is further segmented based on filter type and based on filter usage. Based On filter type, the consumables market is segmented into membrane filters and depth filters. Among the filter type, membrane filters segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The membrane filters is further segmented based on technology into microfiltration, ultrafiltration and others. Among these, ultrafiltration segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Microfiltration is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on Filter Usage, Consumables are further segmented into reusable filtration and single use filtration. Among these, reusable filtration is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Single-Use filtration is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The filtration systems global market is further segmented into Direct Flow System (DFF), Tangential Flow System (TFF) and others. Among these, Direct Flow System (DFF) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Tangential Flow System (TFF) is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on applications the life science filtration global market is divided into drug discovery, development and manufacturing, final processing, medical device and others. Among the applications, drug discovery, development and manufacturing, accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Drug discovery, development and manufacturing segment is further segmented based on molecule into small molecule filtration and large molecule filtration. Among these, large molecule filtration segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on end users, life science filtration market is segmented into Pharma, Biotech and CMO’s, Hospitals, Diagnostic labs & Dialysis Centers and Others. Among these, Pharma, Biotech and CMO’s segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



By geography, the life science filtration global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The factors such as increasing health care expenditure, growing pharma R&D expenditure, increasing development of new drugs over the time, growing biopharmaceutical drugs pipelines, presence of number of API manufacturing facilities for all regulated drug products, government support to expand the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities increasing generics drug approvals, growing medical device industry, rising chronic kidney disease population with increasing dialysis procedures, and adoption of advanced single use technologies by the filtration companies are driving the life science filtration market in the region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 to reach $XX million by 2028. The factors such as increasing generic pharmaceuticals and vaccines production, number of pharma companies with a strong network of manufacturing facilities, increasing outsourcing with number of CMO’s and expanding manufacturing facilities , increasing development of new pharma and biopharma drugs, growing biotech R&D investment, presence of number of innovative biotech startups, presence of dedicated departments to support biotechnology research, increasing government investment to support the pharma and biotech industry, increasing end-stage kidney disease population with demand for dialysis procedures and raising investment by the filtration company to expand their capabilities are driving the life science filtration market in the region.



The life science filtration global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in adopting advanced technologies in life science filtration to expand their product portfolio and maintain their market shares.



The key players in the life science filtration global market include 3M Company (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), and Sartorius (Germany)



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following region:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America



• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________