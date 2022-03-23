23 March 2022

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Net asset value, dividend declaration and fundraising update

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 January 2022 the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company was 50.2 pence per share.

The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 1.3p per share for the period ended 31 January 2022. The record date for the dividend is 22 April 2022 and the payment date is 31 May 2022. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

The Company announced on 30 September 2021 that it had published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with proposals to raise up to £75,000,000 (including an over-allotment facility), by way of an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of new ordinary shares (the "New Shares"). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus which can be found at www.octopusinvestments.com/apollovct/.

The Company announced on 26 October 2021 that the Offer would be closed to new applications until further notice. On 12 November 2021 it was announced that the over-allotment facility be opened up to a maximum of £1.6m, however the Board decided not to utilise all of the over-allotment facility at that time. The Company has continued to identify and make new investments and, having considered the current rate of investment activity, the Board is pleased to announce that it intends to re-open the Offer after the tax year end in April 2022.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

