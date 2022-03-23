New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Face Mask Market by Nature, Material Type, Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982260/?utm_source=GNW

5% from 2022 to 2027. The primary reasons driving the demand for face mask globally, includes factors like the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks.



Surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry.



Reusable face masks, in by nature segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The reusable by nature segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Reusable face mask are affordable, customizable, durable and sometimes fashionable and these are some the factors responsible for its high growth during the forecast period.



The Hospitals & Clinics end-use segment in the face mask market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The Hospitals & Clinics end-use segment in face masks, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and CVDs, the increasing number of hospitals, and expansion of healthcare infrastructures.



The E-commerce segment by distribution channel, in the face mask market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The E-commerce segment by distribution channel, has recorded the highest growth rate in the global face mask market during from 2022 to 2027. The growth in this segment is due to increased demand for a wide range of digital services and more consumers are preferring shopping online than from physical stores due to the convenience and to ensure safety.



Middle East and Africa face mask market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Middle East & Africa is projected to grow significantly for face masks during the forecast period.The growing demand for face mask is primarily driven by the economies in UAE and Saudi Arabia.



The growth in this segment is due to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising medical tourism, an increase in discretionary incomes and increased demand for advanced medical facilities.



The face mask market report is dominated by players, such as 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland).



