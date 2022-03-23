$58+ Billion Worldwide Adhesives Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The adhesives market consists of sales of adhesives and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce adhesives, glues and caulking compounds. An adhesive is defined as a substance that is capable of holding materials together in a functional manner by surface attachment so that the materials resist separation. Adhesive as a general term may include, mucilage, glue, and paste-terms that are often used interchangeably for any organic material that forms an adhesive bond.



The global adhesives market reached a value of nearly $58,353.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $58,353.8 million in 2020 to $75,250.9 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand from end-user industries such as automobile and construction industry which is expected to drive the demand for adhesives. The market is expected to grow from $75,250.9 million in 2025 to $91,808.1 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in the end user markets emerging markets, rapid technology development and growth in residential construction activity. This growth was restricted by regulatory challenges and increasing costs.



Going forward, demand from the automobile industry, increasing demand for adhesives from the building & construction industry, rapid urbanization, and rising demand from the packaging industry are expected to drive the market. Geo-political tensions, impact of COVID-19, slower drying and freezing at low temperatures, stringent safety regulations and oil price volatility are major factors that could hinder the growth of the adhesives market in the future.



The adhesives market is segmented by type into water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, hot-melt-based adhesives and reactive & other adhesives. The water-based adhesives was the largest segment of the adhesives market by material type, accounting for 54.1% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, hot-melt-based adhesives segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adhesives market, at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The adhesives market is also segmented by application into transportation, building and construction, product assembly, woodworking and joinery, footwear and leather, paper and packaging, consumer/DIY and others. The paper and packaging was the largest segment of the adhesives market by application, accounting for 28.1% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, the footwear and leather segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adhesives market, at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The adhesives market is also segmented by product type into acrylic, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polyurethanes, styrenic block, epoxy, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and others. The acrylic was the largest segment of the adhesives market by product type, accounting for 37.5% of the total market in 2020.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global adhesives market, accounting for 46.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the adhesives market will be Eastern Europe and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.7% and 5.9% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 5.7% and 4.2% respectively.



The adhesives market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 28.6% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company and The Dow Chemical Company.



The top opportunities in the adhesives market segmented by type will arise in the water-based adhesives segment, which will gain $9,575.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the adhesives market segmented by application will arise in the building and construction segment, which will gain $4,011.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The adhesives' market size will gain the most in the USA at $3,069.7 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the adhesives market includes automation and instrumentation solutions, adopting 3D vision systems, invest in rapid curing of adhesives, implement ebeam technology, focus on developing innovative products and consider adopting IoT technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the adhesives market includes strategic investment, acquisitions and new product launches.



