Retain Talent With Marymount University’s Online EdD in Educational Leadership & Organizational Innovation

ARLINGTON, USA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In 2021, the “Great Resignation” impacted organizations worldwide as employees quit their jobs at unprecedented rates. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported 10.6 million job openings and 6.9 million unemployed people at the end of November 2021. In addition, the number of resignations hit a new high of 4.5 million in the same month.

Ariana Huffington, American author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of The Huffington Post tweeted, “The Great Resignation is really a Great Re-evaluation. What people are resigning from is a culture of burnout and a broken definition of success. In quitting their jobs, people are affirming their longing for a different way of working and living.”

The “Great Re-evaluation” is built on a foundation of re-imagined leadership practices. It’s time for leaders to re-evaluate old ways of working and engage with systems that ensure decent and dignified work for everyone, including implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) methods, managing change, and meeting new employee demands.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the future of work will feature individualized working conditions, flexible hours, high self-responsibility, more work-life balance, and empowering leadership styles. WEF also acknowledges that managing the transition to new work models is considered one of the most pressing challenges for organizations.

Marymount University’s EdD in Educational Leadership and Organizational Innovation teaches future leaders to lead with purpose and enact successful organizational change. The program is strategically designed with best practices developed by national leaders and focuses on proven methods to generate, transform, and apply professional knowledge and leadership practices.

The curriculum includes courses such as Leading an Organization, Ethical Leadership & Social Justice, and Transformational Leadership. In addition, students evaluate the concept of justice in organizations and the changing demographics of society, primarily related to race, culture, gender, age, disability, and socioeconomic status. The program also emphasizes the importance of DEI strategies for social justice outcomes.

The skills learned in an EdD in Educational Leadership and Organizational Innovation help leaders encourage job satisfaction among their teams, support flexible work models, and boost employee retention in a competitive job market.

The program is designed for busy professionals, including educators, administrators, nonprofit leaders, and business leaders. As a result, Marymount University offers a highly flexible, 100% online program rooted in applicable and practical coursework.

Learn more about Marymount University’s online Doctor of Education (EdD) in Educational Leadership and Organizational Innovation by visiting the official website at https://online.marymount.edu/programs/online-doctorate-education

Website: https://online.marymount.edu/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/MarymountUniversity1