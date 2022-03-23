New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephthalate Market by Application, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05169959/?utm_source=GNW

Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is being increasingly used for packaging carbonated soft drinks (CSD), juices, and water; personal care products; and pharmaceuticals; among other products, due to superior mechanical and physical properties offered by it.



It is used in various end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage.Bottles, films/sheets, and food packaging are major applications of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate.



The shifting of the manufacturing bases of various companies to the Asia Pacific region has also contributed to the increased demand for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate from this region, thereby fueling the growth of the global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market.



The global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated at USD 41.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%, between 2021 and 2026. Growth in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate in the industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage among others.



Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is widely used in food & beverage packaging.It has excellent strength and stiffness, as well as clear visibility and minimal creep qualities, making it ideal for food packaging.



Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate film is exceptionally eco-friendly as it is non-toxic and recyclable.It is ubiquitous in the food & beverage industry and graphics/print sectors, but it is also useful in a variety of other settings.



Packaging boxes, stationery, face shields, vacuum forming, fold molding, high-frequency sealing, and other applications employ amorphous polyethylene terephthalate.



Bottles is the largest application segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bottles, films/sheets, and food packaging, and others. Because of its high transparency, which is similar to that of glass, amorphous PET is utilised in the manufacture of bottles and packaging.



Food & beverage is the largest end-use segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others.The food & beverage end-use industry segment led the market in terms of both value and volume.



Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is being increasingly used for packaging carbonated soft drinks (CSD), juices, and water.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value.Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high economic growth rate of the region and different food habits of people across different countries of the region.In addition, the growing population of the region presents a huge customer base for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market during the forecast period.



Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for high-end packaging products for food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, has been growing rapidly. Apart from the food & beverage industry, the region also exhibits significant opportunities in the packaging industry, which is expected to drive the market.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing – 60%, Production – 25%, and R&D –15%

• By Designation: Managers – 50%, CXOs – 30%, and Executives – 20%

• By Region: APAC – 42%, North America – 18%, Europe – 14%, Middle East & Africa – 22%, and South America – 4%

The key players in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Alpek (Mexico), Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd. (China), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), and DAK Americas (US).



Research Coverage

The amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market has been segmented based on application, end-use industry and region.This report covers the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market and forecasts its market size until 2026.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisitions, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05169959/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________