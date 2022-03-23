Demand: Global Food Enzymes Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $3,257.57 Million and Rise at a CAGR 6.10% during the Analysis Timeframe from 2022 to 2028 | Vantage Market Research  

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Food Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Carbohydrase, Amylase, Cellulase, Lactase), by Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal), by Application (Food, Beverages), by Form (Lyophilized powder, Liquid, Other formulations), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Food Enzymes Market is expected to grow from USD 2,283.50 Million in 2021 to USD 3,257.57 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.



Synopsis:

Food Enzymes Market improves the quality and shelf life of food products. Food Enzymes Market are widely used in commercial products such as beverage, dairy, and bakery and pastry. These products in emerging economies have also been a major source of Food Enzymes Market, which will be a major factor in the growth of the global Food Enzymes Market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, strict guidelines for validation of safety and quality of these products are restraining growth in the global Food Enzymes Market. Because of the need for food security and safety, the demand for packaged and processed foods is growing; however, due to the complexity of the global food supply chain, food additives are required to preserve nutritional values and extend shelf life. The Food Enzymes Market is driven by an environmentally friendly production process, waste reduction, and energy savings in the food industry, as well as the rising popularity of organized retail in urban and rural areas around the world.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-enzymes-market-1391/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Food Enzymes market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.10% during the forecast period.

The Food Enzymes market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,283.50 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,257.57 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Food Enzymes market.



List of Prominent Players in the Food Enzymes Market

DuPont (US)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

DSM (Netherlands)

Novozymes (US)

CHR. Hansen (Denmark)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co.

Ltd. (China)

Biocatalysts Ltd. (UK)

Puratos Group (Belgium)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

Enzyme Development Corporation (US)

ENMEX

S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited

Creative Enzymes (US)

SUNSON Industry Group Co.

Ltd (China)

AUM Enzymes (India)

Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-enzymes-market-1391/0

Benefits of Purchasing Food Enzymes Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising awareness regarding health benefits of food additives is expected to fuel market growth, wherein consumers are opting for better food safety. Consumers are opting for natural and organic foods, which in turn is expected to fuel the market growth of the food enzyme industry. The increasing demand for food additives is projected to contribute towards the expected growth of the market.

The increasing government support will influence the adoption of the technology, thereby, supporting the growth of the food enzyme market. The market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing use of food enzyme in various beverages, such as wine, vinegar, and beer production. Increasing regulations regarding food production, quality, and safety will help to drive the market

Challenges:

The reaction rate of Food Enzymes Market drops drastically when temperature is reduced, while thermal agitation denatures the food enzyme (disintegrates the food enzyme structure), rendering it unusable. Food enzyme manufacturers are making effort to develop enzymes that can be used across a wide temperature and pH range, but there is a long way to go if enzyme use must be universally implemented in all food & beverage manufacturing processes.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-enzymes-market-1391

Regional Trends:

North America is the world's largest market for enzymes used in the food industry. The rise in food demand has led to a higher demand for food processing products in this region. The expected growth of the global food enzyme market during the forecast period is driven by the growing demand for food ingredients in developing countries, while Asia is also a major player in terms of raw materials and regulatory standards. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at high CAGR. Japan is the largest market in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region has a rich tradition of food processing, particularly in China, India, and Thailand. The demand for fermented food and drinks in this region has created a large customer base for food processing and baking applications. These same countries also enjoy favorable food ingredient tariffs in comparison with other regions, which has created favorable conditions for the expansion of the food enzyme market in the Asia-Pacific region. India offers one of the key growth opportunities with its low import duties and abundant supply of raw materials.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, Biocatalysts Ltd. announced the product launch of a new dairy enzyme Promod™ 517MDP (P517MDP) expand its Kosher and Halal certified dairy protein enzymes.

In March 2021, Amano Enzyme Inc. launched a non-GMO enzyme known as Umamizyme Pulse, designed for usage in various plant protein products. The enzyme helps in improving the umami flavor in plant-based proteins.

In January 2021, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched NovaGARD NR 100-G, a part of the DuPont Danisco range of antimicrobials, preserves meat products safe and high in quality throughout shelf life in the Middle East and Africa.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Carbohydrase, Amylase, Cellulase, Lactase), by Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal), by Application (Food, Beverages), by Form (Lyophilized powder, Liquid, Other formulations), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/food-enzymes-market-market-631829

The report on the Food Enzymes Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Food Enzymes Market?

How will the Food Enzymes Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Food Enzymes Market?

What is the Food Enzymes market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Food Enzymes Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Food Enzymes Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,283.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3,257.57 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.10% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type

• Carbohydrase

• Amylase

• Cellulase

• Lactase

• Pectinase

• Other carbohydrases

• Proteases

• Lipases

• Polymerase & nuclease

• Other types



• Source

• Microorganism

• Plant

• Animal



• Application

• Food

• Beverages



• Form

• Lyophilized powder

• Liquid

• Other formulations



Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • DuPont (US)

• Associated British Foods plc (UK)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Novozymes (US)

• CHR. Hansen (Denmark)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co.

• Ltd. (China)

• Biocatalysts Ltd. (UK)

• Puratos Group (Belgium)

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India)

• Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

• Enzyme Development Corporation (US)

• ENMEX

• S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

• Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited

• Creative Enzymes (US)

• SUNSON Industry Group Co.

• Ltd (China)

• AUM Enzymes (India)

• Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd (India). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-enzymes-market-1391/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Immunoassay Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/immunoassay-market-1360

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/immunoassay-market-1360 Industrial Enzymes Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-enzymes-market-1358

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-enzymes-market-1358 Protein Hydrolysates Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-hydrolysates-market-1124

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-hydrolysates-market-1124 Chemical Catalyst Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chemical-catalyst-market-0295

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: