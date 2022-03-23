One Step Vending Corp. (KOSK), Executes its Second Vertical Farm Order after Acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms, Corp., Further Increasing 2022’s Forecasted Revenue

Harrison, NY., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC: KOSK) (“KOSK” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in marketing and distributing produce, as well as the self-serve vending market, executes its second vertical farm order after acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms, Corp. (“LLF”), increasing its current anticipated revenue for 2022.



After the Company’s first vertical farm order, a modular farm through its strategic partner E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. with anticipated delivery within the month of April and a summer 2022 harvest, the Company executed a second vertical farm shortly after acquiring 51% of LLF through a joint venture.

The joint venture is agreed to have LLF operate the day-to-day operations on the jointly-purchased vertical farms while the Company markets and distributes the harvested produce. Both, LLF and the Company, will disburse revenues divided 50/50 from all built, purchased, and leased co-owned vertical farms.

The Company’s second farm, a warehouse farm and first joint farm with LLF, is estimated to be operational by July 2022 with its first harvest expected early fall 2022. With almost twice as many towers as a module farm, a warehouse farm is projected to yield approximately $522,068 per year; a considerable increase in revenue compared to the standard module farm generating roughly $261,034 (correct amount). The additional farm will position the Company, through the Company’s 51% acquisition of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd., announced early March 2022, to receive its share of the divided revenue 50/50 from the forecasted $783,101 each year.

The Company looks forward to sharing updates as they progress.

About Light Leaf Farms, Corp.

Light Leaf Farms, Corp. is the beginning of a family farm focused on offering fresh produce to the community. Founded by the second generation of poultry farmers supplying Fieldale Farms.

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently One Step Vending, Corp. owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd. markets and distributes the produce from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential cannabis products.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

