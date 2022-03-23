U.S. Consumer Installment Lending Market: FinTechs and Finance Companies Outpace Banks and Credit Unions in Installment Loans

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Installment Lending: Fintechs Gaining Ground on Loans Forecast at $212 Billion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explains the state of consumer installment lending in the United States and how fintechs and finance companies now outpace banks and credit unions in installment loans. Furthermore, the research examines how companies are offering embedded finance products such as CCaaS to allow customers the ability to offer their own credit card product. By way of four evaluative criteria, general advice is provided for those seeking a relationship with a fintech provider.



"Banks used to dominate consumer lending, with installment lending products priced far lower than credit cards, but that is no longer the case," comments Brian Riley, author of the research report. "Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) was a wake-up call to credit card issuers. BNPL was a recast of a merchant finance model used long ago by companies like GECC (now Synchrony) and Household Finance Corporation (acquired by Capital One). Now, fintechs are moving in the same direction with installment loans," Riley says.



Highlights of the research note include:

U.S. consumer debt trends

Fintech and finance company trends versus financial institutions

Why banks and credit unions should define the consumer lending space, not follow fintech trends

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for incumbent banks and fintechs

Comparison of revolving and installment lending products

Consumer survey data on installment loan users and major fintech lenders

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Household Debt in the United States

Unsecured Installment Lending: Defining the Space

Reasons Why Consumers Opt for Non-Traditional Lenders

Installment Lending: Risks and Opportunities for Financial Institutions and Fintechs

What Financial Institutions Should Do

What Fintechs and Merchants Should Do

Figures & Tables

Figure 1: Consumer debt in the United States totals $15.6 trillion across all collateral classes

Figure 2: U.S. unsecured personal loans will grow to $212 billion by 2025

Figure 3: Fintechs and finance companies outpaced banks and credit unions for market share between 2016 and 2021

Figure 4: Consumer lending products range

from unsecured signature revolving and installment loans to secured lending

Figure 5: Almost a quarter of surveyed cardholders reported using an online lender

Figure 6: Top Seven Drivers of Installment Borrowing by Consumers with Credit Card

