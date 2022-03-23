India $4.63 Mn Commercial Glass Market Outlook to 2030

The India commercial glass market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 4630 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 2550 Million in the year 2020, growing with a CAGR of 6.42% during 2021-2030

Factors such as the increasing production of vehicles in the country and the growing demand for automotive glass amongst the vehicle manufacturers is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, factors such as the increasing construction industry in the nation, backed by the favorable government initiatives to promote the sector, along with the rising preference for renewable energy are projected to expand the market growth in the coming years.

The India commercial glass market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by chemical composition, glass type, product type, manufacturing process, and by end-use industry.

By chemical composition, the market is segmented into borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, potash lime glass, potash lead glass, silica glass, and others.

The borosilicate glass segment, out of all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 1150 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 590 Million in the year 2020.

  • Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited
  • PGP Glass Private Limited
  • Asahi India Glass Limited
  • Saint-Gobain Group
  • Gold Plus Float Glass
  • Sejal Glass Ltd
  • FUSO Glass India Private Limited
  • Glass Wall Systems
  • Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd.
  • GSC GLASS LTD

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Objective and Methodology

4. Executive Summary - India Commercial Glass Market

5. Market Dynamics

6. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

7. Key Market Opportunities

8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

9. Industry Risk Analysis

10. EXIM Analysis

11. Industry Value Chain Analysis

12. Industry Growth Outlook

13. Pricing Analysis of Commercial Glass Market

14. Production Outlook

15. Competitive Positioning

16. Competitive Structure

17. India Commercial Glass Market Outlook 2020-2030

18. India Commercial Glass Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

19. Analyst Review

