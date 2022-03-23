India $4.63 Mn Commercial Glass Market Outlook to 2030

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Commercial Glass Market Outlook Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India commercial glass market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 4630 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 2550 Million in the year 2020, growing with a CAGR of 6.42% during 2021-2030
Factors such as the increasing production of vehicles in the country and the growing demand for automotive glass amongst the vehicle manufacturers is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.
Additionally, factors such as the increasing construction industry in the nation, backed by the favorable government initiatives to promote the sector, along with the rising preference for renewable energy are projected to expand the market growth in the coming years.
The India commercial glass market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by chemical composition, glass type, product type, manufacturing process, and by end-use industry.
By chemical composition, the market is segmented into borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, potash lime glass, potash lead glass, silica glass, and others.
The borosilicate glass segment, out of all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 1150 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 590 Million in the year 2020.
Some of the prominent industry leaders are
- Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited
- PGP Glass Private Limited
- Asahi India Glass Limited
- Saint-Gobain Group
- Gold Plus Float Glass
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- FUSO Glass India Private Limited
- Glass Wall Systems
- Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd.
- GSC GLASS LTD
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition and Segmentation
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Objective and Methodology
4. Executive Summary - India Commercial Glass Market
5. Market Dynamics
6. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
7. Key Market Opportunities
8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
9. Industry Risk Analysis
10. EXIM Analysis
11. Industry Value Chain Analysis
12. Industry Growth Outlook
13. Pricing Analysis of Commercial Glass Market
14. Production Outlook
15. Competitive Positioning
16. Competitive Structure
17. India Commercial Glass Market Outlook 2020-2030
18. India Commercial Glass Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
19. Analyst Review
