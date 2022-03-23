New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector, Product Safety & End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04814916/?utm_source=GNW



"The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the highest growth rate in themedical radiation detection, monitoring, & safetymarket, by detector type, during the forecast period."

The medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators based on type of detector. The gas-filled detectors accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market in 2021, mainly due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors and their wide applications in the medical imaging field.

"Hospitalssegment accounted for the highest CAGR."

Based on end users the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals.In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market.



The increasing number of hospitals across the globe is driving the growth of this segment.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionmedical radiation detection, monitoring, & safetymarket."

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as the growing number of hospitals, the rising incidence of cancer, an increased number of installations of radiological imaging systems, and the rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Rest of the World– 10%



