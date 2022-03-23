Outlook on the Dairy Global Market to 2025 - Rising Milk Products Demand is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Market: Analysis by Type (Milk, Yogurt and Cheese), By Region (Europe, Oceania, Asia and America.) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dairy market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by volume, by product, and by region.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global dairy market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Some of the major players operating in the global dairy market are Nestle S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Yili Group, whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



Based on the product type, dairy market can be segmented into milk, yogurt, cheese, milk substitutes, and many more. Milk consists of different variety such as homogenized milk, pasteurization milk, etc. Yogurt is gaining popularity owing to the evolution of different flavoured yogurts. Milk substitutes are consumed as replacements for straight skim milk powders.



The global dairy market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as escalating disposable income, rising milk products demand, augmenting need for nutritional food, increasing urban population, escalating ice cream industry, etc.



However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are bulging demand for plant-based food products and fluctuation in dairy products production. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like augmenting artificial intelligence technology, escalating IoT technology, surging demand for lactose free products, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Dairy Farming: An Overview

2.2 Types of Dairy Products

2.3 Milk Processing Stages

2.4 Dairy Supply Chain Process



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dairy Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Dairy Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Dairy Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Dairy Market Value by Product (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese and Other)

3.1.4 Global Dairy Market Value by Region (Europe, Oceania, Asia and America)

3.1.5 Global Dairy Market Volume by Region (Europe, Oceania, Asia and America)

3.2 Global Dairy Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Milk Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Yogurt Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Cheese Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Dairy Products Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Dairy Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Dairy Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Dairy Market by Volume

4.2 Oceania Dairy Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Oceania Dairy Market by Value

4.2.2 Oceania Dairy Market by Volume

4.3 America Dairy Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 America Dairy Market by Value

4.3.2 America Dairy Market by Volume

4.4 Asia Dairy Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Dairy Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Dairy Market by Region (China and rest of Asia)

4.4.3 China Dairy Market by Value

4.4.4 China Dairy Market by Products (Milk, Yogurt and Other)

4.4.5 China Milk Market by Value

4.4.6 China Yogurt Market by Value



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Regional Impact COVID-19

5.3 Response of Industry



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Disposable Income

6.1.2 Rising Milk Products Demand

6.1.3 Augmenting Need for Nutritional Food

6.1.4 Increasing Urban Population

6.1.5 Escalating Ice Cream Industry

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Bulging Demand Plant-Based Food Products

6.2.2 Fluctuation in Dairy Products Production

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Augmenting Artificial Intelligence Technology

6.3.2 Escalating IoT Technology

6.3.3 Surging Demand for Lactose Free Products



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Dairy Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 China Dairy Industry Market Players by Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Nestle SA

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Yili Group

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy



